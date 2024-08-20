Man Utd ‘sense’ last-ditch Chelsea bid for £40m star with Red Devils ‘working hard’ over transfer

Man Utd are still looking to sell Jadon Sancho before the transfer deadline with Chelsea likely to bid for the winger, according to reports.

Sancho came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three Premier League matches of the 2023/24 season before being dropped from the squad by Erik ten Hag for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal last September.

Ten Hag explained to journalists that Sancho had been omitted because of his poor performances in training with Sancho taking to social media to claim he had been made a “scapegoat” for their poor early-season displays.

Sancho eventually deleted the post but refused to apologise to Ten Hag and the Man Utd coaching staff and was banned from the first-team facilities.

Man Utd allowed him to depart on loan in January with Sancho returning to Borussia Dortmund on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign, helping the Bundesliga side to the Champions League final.

Sancho has been given a second chance on his return to Old Trafford with Ten Hag welcoming the England international back into training, although transfer rumours still persist.

Football Insider have claimed that Man Utd are ‘working hard to ship winger Jadon Sancho out in the final days of the transfer window’ and selling the 24-year-old ‘could form a key part of their strategy’ to land Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte before the deadline.

And The Athletic insists that ‘some at Man Utd’ reckon Chelsea will make a bid before the transfer deadline as the Red Devils look for a club which can pay his wages.

The Athletic claims:

‘Sancho is a live situation, with United asking for £40million. But finding a club to meet his wages is an issue. PSG have been consistently linked but Sancho has not been part of their plans so far this summer. Some at United sense Chelsea may make an approach.’

Teddy Sheringham reckons Man Utd could face more “disruption” from Sancho this season unless Ten Hag can find the winger a new home this summer.

Sheringham said: “I think you’re going to get inconsistency with the manager. That’s been proven over the last few seasons, and the new people running the club must have also had doubts about him given the uncertainty surrounding his future.

“Jadon Sancho has come back into the fold and that will be something to keep a close eye on. That could have its own disruptions for me. It will only take one incident between him and the manager and all of a sudden there will be problems in the squad, which can affect the vibes at a club and in a dressing room.”

Andy Cole recently gave Sancho advice in case he ends up staying at Man Utd this season, the Red Devils legend said earlier this month: “I think Sancho has looked okay in pre-season. It looks as if he’s got his confidence back and he’s a talented kid, regardless of whether that’s him playing as a false nine or not.

“All he’s got to do now is get his head down and let his feet do the talking. It looks as if he and the manager have resolved the problems they had last season and everybody’s got to crack on. It’s a clean slate and time to move forward.”