According to reports, Manchester United newbie Mason Mount did not join the Premier League giants for ‘football reasons’ last summer.

One of the standout transfers during last summer’s transfer window saw Mount leave Chelsea for Man Utd in a deal that could be worth around £60m with add-ons.

‘Football reasons’

The England international had been one of Chelsea’s standout performers over several seasons following his emergence during Frank Lampard’s spell as manager but they opted to cash in on their academy product as he entered the final year of his contract.

Liverpool were heavily linked with Mount before they rebuilt their midfielder during last summer’s transfer window but decided to pursue other targets.

Mount was given the number seven shirt in the summer but his Man Utd career is yet to get going. Injuries have heavily impacted him as he has only been able to make eight Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

The England international recently returned to full training so he is in line to make his Man Utd return in the coming weeks.

Ahead of his comeback, an opinion piece from Samuel Luckhurt of Manchester Evening News has emerged, which is titled: ‘Copying a former No.7 could inspire Mason Mount at Manchester United’.

Around the midway point of this article, an unsubstantiated claim was made about why Mount signed for Man Utd last summer.

READ MORE: Transfer Gossip… Man Utd and Chelsea battle like it’s 2021 as Liverpool go Dutch



The piece reads: ‘Mount and United felt a mismatch before he kicked a ball for the club and he is effectively on trial. A source close to one of the United players claimed Mount’s move to the club was not for football reasons.

‘Mount has not spoken outside of his in-house media obligations when he joined United and it has been impossible to get a handle on how the boyhood Portsmouth fan and Chelsea-bred southerner has adapted to life in the north.

‘United staff said Mount was sensitive about his Chelsea departure, hence the unwillingness to speak beyond their own channels.’

Luckhurst does not disclose an alternative ‘reason’ behind Mount’s decision to sign for Man Utd, so let’s take his words with a pinch of salt.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mount could be joined at Man Utd by a striker, centre-midfielder and centre-back in the summer.

READ MORE: Declan Rice is the best big-money Premier League signing in five long years



Jean-Clair Todibo ‘concern’

OGC Nice centre-back Todibo has consistently been mentioned as a potential Man Utd signing in recent months but 90min are of the understanding that they ‘won’t receive a discount’ as a result of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement with the Ligue Un outfit. The report explains.