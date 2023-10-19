Man Utd sent blunt takeover warning as ‘wasted’ European club are ‘tired’ of £1.5bn bidder Ratcliffe

According to a French football expert, Ligue Un outfit OGC Nice are “tired” of Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

It’s been made clear in recent days that Ratcliffe is set to win the Man Utd takeover race.

The British billionaire was initially looking to acquire a majority stake in the Premier League giants but he has revised his offer, while Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim was only interested in a 100% proposal.

Man Utd – who are near the top of the 2023 Premier League net spend table – were put up for sale by the Glazer family last November and there have been three official rounds of bidding over the past year.

Sheikh Jassim has pulled out of the running to acquire Man Utd so Ratcliffe is primed to buy a 25% stake in the club with a bid worth around £1.5bn.

Ratcliffe is set to take control of sporting matters at Old Trafford and he intends to become their majority stakeholder by the end of 2026.

The 71-year-old already owns French side Nice and French football expert Jonathan Johnson has warned Man Utd that his spell has owner has been a “very frustrating period for the club’s fans”.

“We’re seeing Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS move closer to purchasing a 25% stake in Manchester United, but as much as fans of the Red Devils might not want to read this, their ownership of Nice hasn’t been a huge success,” Johnson told Caught Offside.

“We have to recognise that when INEOS came in they had a very ambitious project to challenge PSG at the top of Ligue 1 and they haven’t done that. They haven’t really made any kind of progress domestically or in Europe, so it’s been a very frustrating period for the club’s fans.

“Ratcliffe’s continual flirtation with clubs in England has also been a source of frustration to the Nice fan-base, as it’s not just Manchester United he’s shown an interest in, but also Chelsea and Liverpool in the past.

“Had it just been Man United, given his childhood support of the club, then I think fans might have been a bit more understanding, but given that there’s clearly been a long-running interest in buying a Premier League club, I think the Nice fans have tired of it.

“More recently, Nice have made some encouraging changes – they’re the only team unbeaten in Ligue 1 and they’re going very well under highly-rated new manager Francesco Farioli. They’ve got a couple of real gems in their ranks as well, but overall you can’t paint a picture of Ratcliffe’s reign and make it look like a success. It’s been largely a tale of frustration and wasted potential.”

