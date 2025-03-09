Arsenal legend Paul Merson insists that Man Utd “won’t be anywhere near the biggest club in the world” in 15 to 20 years if they continue to struggle on the pitch.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare campaign under Ruben Amorim with the new Portuguese head coach struggling to have an impact after replacing Erik ten Hag in November.

Man Utd, who play Arsenal on Sunday, have won just five of their 16 Premier League matches since Amorim became manager with Man Utd currently 15th in the table.

The Red Devils have been largely on the decline since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford in 2013 with poor recruitment and decisions by the club’s hierarchy resulting in the current mess at the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS were seen as potential saviours when they completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of Man Utd last February but the new co-owners are currently making the Glazers look good.

A huge cost-cutting process has meant things off the pitch have also been negative and Merson reckons that, if Man Utd carry on their current trajectory, they will lose their status as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Merson said on Sky Sports: “They’ve got to be careful, Man United, because we say they’re one of the biggest clubs in the world, and that reason is because of 20-odd years ago, when they were successful.

“Because the Premier League goes all around the world these young kids who are growing up, who are seven, eight years of age now around the world, they will support the team that are winning, and that’s where it starts.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 All-time Man Utd, Arsenal Premier League combined XI: Ronaldo, Rooney over Bergkamp, Cantona

👉 Man Utd star ‘will leave’ Old Trafford in summer and ‘already has a new team’ lined up

👉 Ratcliffe ‘accepts’ Man Utd project doomed under Amorim as Berrada ‘incredulity’ revealed

“If you’re seven or eight years of age now and living anywhere around the world you’re not picking Man United as your Premier League team, and this is going to be a problem in 15-20 years time.

“They’ll get caught up and they won’t be anywhere near the biggest club in the world then…seven, eight, nine-year-olds round the world, their first team they start supporting is the team that’s winning games.”

Reacting to Merson’s comments on Man Utd, former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison added: “That’s the best point you’ve made all season.”

Mikael Silvestre is “extremely worried” about Man Utd with the former Red Devils defender unable to see “the light” at the end of the tunnel for Amorim’s side.

Silvestre told yaysweepstakes.com: “It’s extremely worrying because you don’t see the light. You don’t see the light on the pitch, you don’t see the light financially because you would want to help the manager as much as you want.

“It’s worrying when you hear that the club would consider selling players like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo – these are the players that you want to keep hold of. It’s going to take a long, long time to turn Manchester United around.”