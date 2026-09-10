Manchester United have been told that they still need to sign Bayern Munich star Harry Kane to replace Benjamin Sesko.

Kane has had an extraordinary three years at Bayern Munich since leaving Tottenham Hotspur, and he is a leading contender to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

The 33-year-old striker is nearing the end of his career, but he is proving that he still has a lot to give and Man Utd are surely rueing not signing him before he joined Bayern Munich.

Man Utd were in the market for a striker to provide cover for Sesko in the summer, and they remain loosely linked with Kane.

And ex-Man Utd striker Dion Dublin has explained why he thinks his former side needs to sign an upgrade on Sesko.

“I think that shows United are still missing the number nine who can be a focal point and score 30 goals a season, and that’s a big miss for the way United want to play,” Dublin told Reviant.

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“Sesko might score you 12 or 15 goals. Cunha might get you another 10 or 12. Bruno Fernandes will pop up with 10 or 12 of his own. Marcus Rashford and Bryan Mbeumo can do the same. You still need that number nine who’s going to be decisive though.

“We saw it with Arsenal last season. I like Viktor Gyokeres but Arsenal need a very, very good centre-forward and Gyokeres needs to get his goals to back up his hard work, and I don’t think he’s figured out the Premier League yet.

“So Arsenal have done well spreading their goals around. They’ve got all those players who will score you five, eight, 10 goals across a season but I think this Manchester United team needs a number nine who is going to get them 30 goals or more in a season.”

“It’s still Harry Kane…”

Dublin thinks Kane would be the perfect signing, but our colleagues at TEAMtalk have reported that he is keen on staying at Bayern Munich and he is expected to sign a new contract.

Dublin added: “Is Sesko going to score you 25, 30 goals a season? Not if you don’t give him 30, 35 games in the league, which he’s not going to get at this rate. So where are you going to find the kind of striker that United need? It’s still Harry Kane.

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“He’s still only 33 but he’s not a player who needs pace.

“He’s never been quick, he’ll say so himself, but he is a powerful runner into space and the knowledge he has of the game, where to be, how to use his body, and his knowledge of the Premier League too, he is still the perfect striker for Manchester United, even now. I really believe that.

“Would he leave Bayern Munich or not? Who knows.

“It would take a lot of money but if you asked me right now to name one centre-forward to take United back to the top, right now the only player who is the complete package you can hang your hat on is Harry Kane.”

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