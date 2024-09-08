September transfer target for Man Utd wants £12.6m signing-on fee as Romano reveals ‘desire’

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are continuing to monitor former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as he remains out of contract, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Scott McTominay to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the summer with the Scotland international joining Serie A side giants.

Man Utd replaced him with the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain but they could still sign one more midfielder despite the transfer window closing.

The Red Devils can still sign free agents with Rabiot top of their list if the former PSG and Juventus star reduces his demands.

Italian website Calciomercato (via Football Transfers) claim that Erik ten Hag’s side ‘continue to monitor’ Rabiot even after the signing of Ugarte – but his ‘massive contract demands are making any free transfer to Manchester United impossible’.

Man Utd ‘have not progressed with a solid offer’ because of the huge sums involved with the France international ‘demanding a salary of €10 million per season plus a €15m signing-on fee’.

While Rabiot’s mother and agent, Veronique, wants ‘a big signing-on bonus’ and that has also put off Newcastle and Saudi Arabian clubs.

Any free transfer in September to Man Utd remains ‘impossible unless Rabiot lowers his requests’ with AC Milan ‘now in the driving seat’ if more reasonable terms can be discussed.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that a transfer to Turkey or Saudi Arabia doesn’t appeal to Rabiot with the Frenchman hoping to “remain” in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Romano wrote on X: “Similar to Turkey, Adrien Rabiot has also currently no plans to accept any proposal from Saudi Pro League. His priority and desire remain European top 5 leagues.”

It has been a poor start to the new Premier League season for Man Utd with an opening weekend win over Fulham followed up by back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool.

And Man Utd boss Ten Hag should use the international break to work out his best XI, according to former defender Viv Anderson.

“At Manchester United, the expectations are paramount,” Anderson told the PA news agency.

“You have to live up to the expectations of all the supporters, everybody connected with the football club – and clearly it has not been good enough. The standard has got to be higher and it has got to be better.

“But it is very difficult for Eric ten Hag at the moment, because most of his players are going to be away on international duty.

“Ideally, you want them there this week to go through the (Liverpool) game, analyse what you think has gone wrong, and try to instil better standards with them.

“I know that he insists on high standards, but clearly at the moment, it’s just not resonating with the players and you need them on board.

“The senior players that lead by example should be stood up and helping these younger players out.

“So when when they all get back together, hopefully he can reiterate what he wants, what he expects, and what the supporters and what the everybody connected to football club expect from being a Manchester United player.”