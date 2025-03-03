Manchester United’s decision to send Antony on loan to Real Betis in January for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign appears to be paying off, with the Brazilian winger’s resurgence ramping up transfer interest ahead of the summer window.

However, his impressive form has also led to renewed transfer interest, and United are now reportedly looking to cash in this summer.

Signed for €95 million from Ajax in 2022, Antony arrived at Manchester United with high expectations, having been a key player under Erik ten Hag in the Eredivisie. However, his time at Old Trafford has been underwhelming.

The winger managed just five Premier League goals in 46 appearances and contributed only 17 goal involvements in 96 games across all competitions.

He fell out of favour under Ten Hag and then failed to assert himself under new boss Ruben Amorim, who sanctioned his loan exit to Real Betis in the winter window.

Antony has since rediscovered his confidence in Spain, with three goals and and two assists in six games earning him a recall to the Brazil national team for the upcoming international break, and catching the eye of several clubs ahead of a potential summer bidding war.

Chelsea Legend Joe Cole has told Manchester United to ‘cut their losses’ on Antony as he doesn’t believe the Brazilian has what it takes for the Premier League.

“I think the physicality of the Premier League is something he struggles with. He’s a talented footballer with great technique and skill, but I don’t see him making an impact in the United starting team and I can’t see him turning it around at Manchester United.”

While Betis would love to secure him on a permanent deal, the financial aspect poses a significant challenge. Reports indicate that the Spanish club are preparing an offer in the region of €20-25 million, but United are holding out for at least €40-50 million.

Speaking about his future, Antony remained coy but hinted at a possible stay in Spain.

“If I am to stay longer, I would have to talk to the president and everything,” he said. “For now, I want to play, score goals, and provide assists. I have to help the team, and later we can talk about that.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED ON FB365

👉 Ferguson failures at Manchester United exposed in comparison with forward-thinking Klopp

👉 Man Utd urged to replace ‘useless’ man with ‘scary’ Premier League star after ‘ridiculous’ decision

👉 Analysing Chido Obi’s 14 touches against Fulham – is he really the answer for Amorim?

While Betis are interested, their financial constraints could see them miss out, especially with growing interest from other clubs. According to Daily Sport, Juventus and two Saudi Pro League clubs are also monitoring Antony’s progress, which could drive his price even higher.

For Manchester United, Antony’s form could not have come at a better time. Before his loan move, his value had plummeted, but his performances in La Liga have strengthened their bargaining position. INEOS, now in charge of United’s football operations, reportedly believe they can command a significant transfer fee for the Brazilian.

Antony’s current contract runs until 2027, and with wages of around £200,000 per week, United are keen to offload him permanently to free up funds for summer reinforcements. Incumbent manager Ruben Amorim is expected to oversee a squad rebuild, and selling Antony could help generate crucial funds for new signings.

For now, all eyes will be on Antony’s performances in La Liga, as his resurgence continues to reshape his career trajectory.