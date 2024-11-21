Man Utd ‘serious’ about £30m Championship star as Ruben Amorim’s ‘first signing’ amid Newcastle interest

Manchester United have ‘serious interest’ in making Sunderland star Chris Rigg their ‘first signing’ under Ruben Amorim, but face significant competition from other Premier League clubs.

Amorim is set to take charge of his first United game on Sunday against Ipswich having taken Red Devils training this week.

He’s been told by the United bosses that he will have a limited budget to sign players in January and has been tasked with unlocking the full potential of the squad he inherited from Erik ten Hag.

But there have inevitably been widespread rumours over possible moves in the transfer market, and GIVEMESPORT now claim United are ‘contemplating a deal which would see Chris Rig head to Old Trafford in January’.

Their urgency is said to be with competition for his signature in mind, as Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace are also said to be keen on the 17-year-old midfielder, who’s earned rave reviews through his performances in the Championship this season and would cost interested parties around £30m.

The report adds:

‘Manchester United have a serious interest in winning the race for Rigg’s services, according to GMS sources, and it has resulted in key decision-makers behind the scenes toying with the idea of testing Sunderland’s resolve with a bid when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year. ‘But GMS sources have been informed that Rigg is more likely to entertain the possibility of embarking on a fresh challenge at the end of the season, and that would come as a significant blow for Manchester United as they have been contemplating whether to make him the first signing of Amorim’s tenure.’

It’s further claimed that Rigg is interested in a move to either Man Utd or Newcastle, who are also vying to sign the midfielder from their bitter rivals, but would likely snub less ambitious Premier League clubss