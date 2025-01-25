Man Utd ‘serious’ for Chelsea ‘swap’ to sign £67m star as ‘exit’ depends on two conditions

Christopher Nkunku has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘seriously’ entered the race to sign Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku as they are ‘considering a swap deal’.

Chelsea paid around £52m to sign Nkunku during the 2023 summer transfer window and he’s endured a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge.

The France international missed most of his debut season after suffering a knee injury and has only made three Premier League starts this term despite impressing in cup competitions.

Nkunku has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere this month. Bayern Munich have been mooted as a possible destination, but Man Utd are also ‘considering’ a move.

The Red Devils have been focused on outgoings this month, but they are lacking in attacking areas and would likely action an addition if the right opportunity arises.

United have opened the door to selling one or two academy products to balance the books and Alejandro Garnacho looks the most likely to leave before the January window closes.

Serie A giants Napoli and Chelsea are in the race to sign Garnacho, who could join the Premier League giants in a ‘swap deal’ involving Nkunku.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the Chelsea forward has become a ‘serious’ option for Man Utd.

He tweeted: “Understand that Manchester United have now seriously entered the race for Christopher #Nkunku.

“Man Utd are in direct contact with Chelsea. United have a chance with Nkunku because, even today, there have been no developments with FC Bayern. But Max Eberl is still keen on Nkunku.”

He added: “Manchester United and Chelsea are considering a swap: Between Alejandro Garnacho and Christopher Nkunku.

“There is no final decision on this yet, but this swap is an idea that has been discussed.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also provided an update on Nkunku, whose potential ‘exit’ from Chelsea is dependent on two factors.

“Chelsea value Christopher Nkunku highly and are not actively looking to sell him. If an exit happens, it would be down to the player requesting to leave coupled with an offer £10-15m above the £52m paid, likely with add-ons on top,” Jacobs tweeted.

“Still too early to tell if #CFC and #MUFC would consider seriously engaging over Nkunku in a separate deal to Alejandro Garnacho. Some clarity likely over the weekend.

“Both clubs value each player around the same £60m+ number, although Chelsea’s Nkunku valuation is slightly higher based on figures Manchester United already quoted to Napoli for Garnacho.”