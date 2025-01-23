Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is reportedly ‘trying to convince’ Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan to move to the Emirates.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is one of the most promising teenagers in world football and is wanted by several European giants.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have been strongly linked with the Rosenborg star but the Gunners hold an advantage over their rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s captain also happens to be the Norway captain and Odegaard could be the Spaniard’s secret agent in the race for Nypan’s signature.

According to GiveMeSport, Odegaard ‘has been sounded out’ by his compatriot, who has a choice between Arsenal and Man Utd, while Dortmund – who are famous for developing young talent – are also interested.

Both players have ‘discussed’ the youngster moving to north London and Odegaard is now ‘trying to convince Nypan’ to pick the Gunners over Ruben Amorim’s side.

The report says Nypan has been ‘holding conversations’ with the 26-year-old as he looks to ‘gain an understanding of the environment and pathway into the first-team picture at the Emirates’.

Arsenal and Dortmund have both submitted ‘offers’ to £10million-rated Nypan, which is a ‘serious concern’ for the Red Devils. The report states:

GMS sources have been informed that a move to Arsenal has become a more tempting proposition for Nypan in recent days, having been approached with a promising offer from north London and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, and that is a serious concern for Manchester United as they started the month as favourites to reach an agreement. Although the 18-year-old has previously admitted that it would be ‘a dream come true’ to feature for the Red Devils, Arteta is looking to win the race for his signature and remains hopeful that conversations with Odegaard will result in the Gunners being pinpointed as his preferred landing spot this month. Manchester United have risked missing out on Nypan after deciding to prioritise strengthening their squad with big-names who can make an immediate impact instead of pushing through moves for up-and-coming talent, GMS sources have learned, and Arsenal have set their sights on taking advantage. GMS sources have been told that Nypan is getting closer to making a final decision over his future, resulting in Arsenal and Manchester United monitoring developments, while it is likely that it will take a bid in the region of £10million for current employers Rosenborg to sanction his departure ahead of the fast-approaching February 3 transfer deadline. The Red Devils have no concerns over meeting the central midfielder’s personal demands if they are identified as his first-choice destination. Arsenal could profit from Manchester United telling Nypan that he will have to bide his time and potentially wait until the summer before making a move to Old Trafford, GMS sources understand, but domestic counterparts Chelsea and Manchester City have also been watching him as they deliberate whether to enter negotiations. GMS sources recently revealed Arteta was put on red alert when it became clear that the highly-rated youngster was starting to look at alternative options due to a formal bid from the Red Devils not being forthcoming even though he has been on their radar for more than six months.

Man Utd could get one back on Arsenal by signing their young centre-back Ayden Heaven.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have ‘contacted’ the defender, who has been offered a contract extension by his current club.

Romano adds that Barcelona and German club Eintracht Frankfurt are also in the race to sign Heaven.

He wrote on X: ‘Manchester United have made contact to Arsenal for 18 year old talent Ayden Heaven.

‘Man United are leading the race to sign Heaven while Eintracht Frankfurt and Barça have made approaches. Arsenal have also offered new deal.’

The Red Devils took highly-rated young striker Chido Obi-Martin from their Premier League rivals last summer.

