Man Utd ‘serious’ over free transfer for Everton star as they look to beat four PL clubs to signing

Man Utd have entered the race to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer from Everton this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to improve their attack after a miserable season in the Premier League, which saw them finish 15th with just 11 wins all campaign.

Only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee coming in for a lot of criticism.

Hojlund and Zirkzee scored just seven Premier League goals between them after paying a combined £108.5m for the pair’s services.

And Man Utd have already been pro-active in the transfer market with INEOS tying up a £62.5m deal for Matheus Cunha, who has arrived from Wolves on a five-year contract.

The Red Devils have also made two bids for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo as the Man Utd hierarchy look to give Amorim the high-energy attacking players suited to his system.

Man Utd missed out on the signing of Liam Delap to Chelsea earlier this month and there are rumours that they could turn to Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, although a deal could be expensive.

But now Spanish website Fichajes insist that Man Utd ‘have set their sights’ on signing Calvert-Lewin whose contract at Everton expires at the end of this month.

The England international is ‘a very attractive option for several clubs’ but the Red Devils ‘don’t want to be left behind and has entered the fray to secure his services’.

Newcastle United, Tottenham, West Ham and Nottingham Forest ‘are also closely monitoring him’ and Man Utd are ‘keen on the possibility of adding a player with experience in the English league without having to pay a transfer fee’.

Interest from Man Utd is said to be ‘serious’ but Calvert-Lewin ‘hasn’t made a final decision, and he’s expected to listen to all offers before choosing his next destination’.

The Everton striker revealed at the beginning of May that his future at the Merseysiders was still up in the air heading into the summer.

Calvert-Lewin told the BBC: “I’m an Everton player and my focus will always be on doing my best for Everton and I have a lot of respect for Everton football club. It’s given me everything I have today.

“My main focus is making sure I am in the best condition, it is like going through a mini pre-season to get fit for these last four games. With the new manager coming in the club is moving in the right direction, there’s a new stadium and there’s a lot to be positive about.

“Who wouldn’t want to be part of that? There was a lot of uncertainty for a long time a little bit higher up and arguably the last three seasons have been the most difficult in Everton’s Premier League history and I have been there leading the line through that.

“For me it’s built a lot of experience, and I have a lot of fond memories. Everton will always be a place that is special to me, so we will see what happens.”