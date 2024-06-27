Man Utd will ‘take a serious look’ at offer for £40m defender; star saving Red Devils career ‘near impossible’

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims that Man Utd “would take a serious look” at an offer for Victor Lindelof this summer.

The Red Devils are set for big changes over the summer transfer window after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers earlier this year.

Man Utd will apparently listen to offers for most of their players over the summer as they look to increase their reported initial budget of around £50m.

And now Sheth insists that new Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is interested in reuniting with Lindelof in Turkey and that Man Utd would consider a “suitable offer” for the Sweden international, who cost the Red Devils £40m when they bought him from Benfica in 2017.

Sheth told GiveMeSport: “Definitely there is an interest from Fenerbahce for Victor Lindelof. And look, as far as we’re aware, there hasn’t been a formal approach as yet, but that could come in the coming weeks.

“With regard to Lindelof himself, he’s into the final year of his contract, and as yet, currently, no talks to extend that deal.

“So if you put two and two together, you would think that if a suitable offer was to come along, then I think Manchester United would take a serious look at that offer.

“And there is that link, Jose Mourinho was the manager at Manchester United when Manchester United signed Victor Lindelof from Benfica in the summer of 2017.”

Former CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs has brought an update on Jadon Sancho with the Man Utd winger almost certainly leaving the Red Devils this summer.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “It’s highly, highly unlikely, if not near impossible, that Jadon Sancho has a future at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

“And for that to change, Sancho would have to apologise to Ten Hag, both privately and publicly, and in addition to that, there would still be a long way to go to repair that relationship.

“So perhaps it would have been different if Ten Hag had gone and Sancho felt that there was a new opportunity under a new manager, because his problem is ultimately with the manager relationship, not the football club.

“But now Ten Hag is staying, he can double down on his position on Sancho, and that’s why the feeling is that Sancho will depart, and it makes financial sense as well.”