Ruben Amorim’s insistence on forcing players to play a style that doesn’t suit them is “starting to become a major concern”, according to a Man Utd insider.

The Red Devils are having an awful season with Man Utd moving back up above Everton into 14th after their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Amorim’s side are already guaranteed to go down as the worst Man Utd side to have played in the Premier League era, even if they win their final four matches.

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, has struggled to get his players to adapt to his playing style, philosophy and tactics since arriving.

And with results also failing to come, there could be building pressure on the Portuguese head coach heading into the summer, especially if he fails to guide them to Europa League glory.

Man Utd are unlikely to sack Amorim whatever happens before the summer as they plan on backing him in the summer transfer market.

But former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – insists the “scandalous” they conceded against Bournemouth was another example of how Amorim’s system is failing to have a positive impact.

And the pressure will continue to build on Amorim unless he becomes more pragmatic, Brown told Football Insider: “This is starting to become a major concern.

“There is an obsession at Man United with playing back and square. They get in their own back third, they come under pressure and they’re not confident.

“The centre-half plays it back to the goalkeeper, who then plays it to the left-sided defender, who also doesn’t want it, so he plays it wide to the left-wing-back.

MORE ON MANCHESTER UNITED FROM F365…

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal vs PSG, Man Utd in Bilbao, Postecoglou, Ballon d’Or favourite Raphinha

👉 Arsenal perform incredible Man Utd ‘done deal’ hijack as Arteta’s men ‘take the lead’ for striker

👉 Slot sacked, Arsenal win league, Man Utd champions of Europe, Pep walks – 10 early predictions for 25/26

“The issue is, he’s coming back down the line and he’s under pressure, so he has the ball taken off him, it gets knocked into the middle and they score.

“It’s a scandalous goal to give away, but they do it regularly. How many times must it happen before the manager makes a change?

“Amorim should have had enough time now to get his ideas across, and find out what works and what doesn’t. But he’s still forcing square pegs into round holes, asking players to do things they can’t do.

“If the players can’t play in this system, he has to change the system, because forcing them to play in a way they’re not capable of isn’t doing anybody any favours.

“It’s because of that, that some serious questions have to be asked of Amorim.”

READ NEXT: Ferdinand tells Man Utd to ‘forget ability’ as he chooses between two top striker targets