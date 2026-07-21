Alex Scott has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Manchester United are reportedly one of the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Bournemouth star Alex Scott, who has ‘rejected’ a new contract offer.

The Red Devils are in the process of finalising their midfield overhaul, having already landed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos this summer.

Following the exit of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte’s injury, Man Utd are looking to bring in one more midfielder before this summer window closes.

Michael Carrick‘s side are linked with a wide array of options, and their chances of signing Scott from Bournemouth may have been boosted.

This is because Sky Sports reported on Tuesday morning that the talented midfielder has opted to ‘reject’ a new contract offer from Bournemouth.

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The same report claims Man Utd are among three ‘frontrunners’ to sign Scott, though Bournemouth remain keen to keep him.

They explain: ‘United, Chelsea and Arsenal are believed to remain the frontrunners for Scott, who travelled to the States with the England squad ahead of the World Cup, while other clubs are also keen.

‘Bournemouth expect Scott to remain their player next season whether he signs a new offer or continues on his current deal.’

Man Utd are the ‘only club’ in ‘serious discussions’ for Alex Scott

In another update, transfer insider Indykaila, who supposedly has a ‘team of five elite reporters’, claimed that Man Utd are currently the ‘only club’ in ‘serious discussions’ over signing Scott.

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They said on X: ‘Alex Scott is poised to make a significant move away from Bournemouth. He’s ready to take the leap and showcase his talent on the Champions League stage.

‘This is a player who knows his worth and wants to prove it to the world. Right now, Manchester United is the only club in serious discussions with Bournemouth about a transfer fee.

‘But they need to act fast. Other clubs are circling, ready to pounce if @ManUtd hesitates. Scott’s ambition is clear, and it’s time for him to step up and shine at the highest level.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has insisted that Bournemouth ‘still don’t want to sell’, though he does note that ‘interest is growing’.

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Jacobs said on X: ‘Alex Scott has turned down a new contract at Bournemouth after further discussions with the club.

‘Bournemouth still don’t want to sell and value Scott at £80m.

‘Bournemouth made their first renewal offer in March and talks have continued since.

‘Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City all made enquiries this summer and were told Scott is not for sale. Scott also appreciated by Chelsea.

‘Scott’s contract expires in summer 2028 and Bournemouth are content to keep him without an extension this summer, but interest is growing.’