Erik ten Hag believed former Man Utd striker Danny Welbeck would have been “an excellent addition” and pushed to sign him from Brighton in the summer, according to a report.

Man Utd sacked Ten Hag on Monday and are reportedly closing in on a deal to appoint Sporting’s Ruben Amorim as their new head coach.

Amorim could be in charge of the Red Devils’ Premier League match at home to Chelsea on Sunday, though there are some issues to overcome regarding the 39-year-old’s ‘notice period’ in Lisbon.

Ten Hag left the club 14th in the Premier League and winless in the Europa League this season. Man Utd face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy in interim charge for this fixture.

The Dutchman made some questionable signings during his time at Old Trafford, bringing in several players he managed at Ajax, including Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

Man Utd: Ten Hag wanted to sign Welbeck in the summer

And in a colossal piece from The Athletic, it has been revealed that Ten Hag wanted Man Utd to sign Brighton striker Welbeck in the summer transfer window.

Welbeck played for the Red Devils between 2001 and 2014, making his first-team debut against Sunderland in April 2006.

He has been in excellent form for Brighton under Fabian Hurzeler, scoring six goals in nine Premier League matches in 2024/25.

The signing would have raised eyebrows had it come to fruition, but Ten Hag has been vindicated by the experienced striker’s performances this term.

Indeed, the Dutchman wanted ‘an experienced Premier League striker to share the burden’ with young striker Rasmus Hojlund and asked for Harry Kane in 2023 and Welbeck this year.

There was ‘serious thought’ given to bidding to sign the 33-year-old but it never materialised and if an offer was made to Brighton, it has been indicated that Welbeck wanted to stay on the south coast.

The report explains:

Ten Hag was on board with both signings (young strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee), enthusiastically so on Hojlund, but in each of his summers he also wanted an experienced Premier League striker to share the burden. Last year, the target was Harry Kane of Tottenham, who instead went to Bayern Munich. In 2024, it can be revealed Ten Hag felt Brighton’s United old boy Danny Welbeck would be an excellent addition. Towards the end of last season, as United weighed up how to replace the outgoing Martial, Welbeck’s name was discussed internally and people at the club gave serious thought to making him an offer. Ten Hag was a key voice of support after Welbeck made a lasting impression with his performance at Old Trafford in the Dutchman’s first Premier League game in August 2022, when Brighton, under Graham Potter, were 2-1 winners. Welbeck set up Brighton’s first with a measured cross to Pascal Gross and troubled United with his running beyond their back line. Welbeck continued his good form against United, scoring the opening goal of Brighton’s 3-1 victory at Old Trafford in September 2023, arriving in the box to finish first-time having twice been involved in the move’s build-up. He was already 33 when his name was brought up in recruitment discussions at United, but Welbeck’s contract at Brighton was running out and he was heading for free agency, so would have cost nothing by way of a transfer fee. His great experience was projected as a positive for the dressing room. He is known to live the life of an athlete and ranks among the top performers at Brighton on physical tests. But a concrete offer did not materialise for Welbeck to come back to his boyhood club. Ten Hag’s job was uncertain at that stage and so United were cautious about committing to a transfer under his direction… Whatever United’s interest last summer, Welbeck had signalled his intent to stay at Brighton and happily re-signed after he was offered a new two-year deal shortly after the January transfer window closed.

