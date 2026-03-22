Man Utd ‘seriously consider’ £43m signing as the Real Madrid star ‘ticks a lot of boxes’

Man Utd will “seriously consider” the signing of Eduardo Camavinga in the summer transfer window as they look to replace Casemiro, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in brilliant form in recent weeks after Michael Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim to become the new interim boss until the end of the season.

Since then, Man Utd have won seven, drawn one and lost one of their first nine matches under Carrick and are now third in the Premier League table.

If the Red Devils keep up their current form they will have no problem qualifying for the Champions League, which will boost their summer transfer budget.

Man Utd had already allocated a large chunk of their summer budget to bringing in a couple of midfielders with Casemiro announcing his decision to leave earlier this year.

However, the Brazilian’s brilliant form has got Man Utd supporters hoping he could stay for another season, while there have been rumours that the Red Devils are willing to reopen talks.

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But Fabrizio Romano insists that “nothing has changed” with regards to Casemiro’s future and “there has been no indication of a shift towards extending his stay”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel earlier this week: “There have been many questions about whether Man Utd could reconsider their position and offer him a new contract, potentially keeping him at the club for another season, especially if Champions League qualification is secured.

“As of now, nothing has changed. While future decisions cannot be predicted, the current stance from Man Utd is that there are no ongoing negotiations over a new deal.

“Casemiro remains on a significant contract, with his salary and age both important factors in the club’s long-term planning.

“The club are very pleased with his performances and recognise his importance, as well as his status as one of the best midfielders of his generation. However, there has been no indication of a shift towards extending his stay.

“At present, Casemiro has not signed with any other club and is evaluating his options. Man Utd have not taken steps to alter the situation, and this remains the current position.”

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And now Man Utd have their eyes on Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga, who could be available for as little as £43m, as a potential replacement with Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insisting that the Red Devils “will seriously consider” a move in the summer.

O’Rourke said: “He’s somebody that they will seriously consider, midfield is a key priority for United’s recruitment team.

“Casemiro is leaving, so he will need to be replaced, and they want to strengthen in that position anyway.

“Camavinga, if there’s any possibility that Real Madrid open the door for the Frenchman to leave, I think there’ll be a queue of clubs ready to sign him.

“He’s proved himself at Real Madrid, a multiple-time Champions League winner and he’s still only 23.

“If Real Madrid do allow the midfielder to go, which isn’t certain, there will be clubs all over Europe who will be interested in him.

“He would tick a lot of boxes for Man United. He’s got good energy, he can run with the ball, he’s a good passer and he would bring huge experience and class.

“But I think there are a number of clubs willing to sign him this summer.”