Man Utd ‘seriously consider’ incredible return of former star as Red Devils admit his exit was a ‘mistake’

David de Gea has been linked with a return to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are ‘seriously considering’ making a move to bring David de Gea back to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Once considered one of the best goalkeepers in world football, the Spaniard left Man Utd in the summer of 2023 after making over 500 appearances for the Red Devils.

De Gea’s form declined over his final couple of seasons at Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag opted to replace him in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Ten Hag paid €55m to land Andre Onana from Inter Milan with the Red Devils spending an initial £4.3m on Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce as the Cameroon international’s back-up.

De Gea was without a club for around 12 months until he signed for Serie A side Fiorentina in August 2024 and the 24-year-old has excelled in Italy this season.

The Spaniard has made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Viola and now Spanish publication Fichajes claim that Man Utd are ‘seriously considering his return’ to Old Trafford.

His performances for the Italian side have ‘not gone unnoticed’ by the Red Devils and have left ‘the Old Trafford board in the dust’.

The report adds:

‘De Gea’s contract expires in June, although the club will activate a clause to extend his contract for another year. Still, public pressure and United’s desire to rectify their mistake could open the door to negotiations. The goalkeeper’s return to the Theatre of Dreams doesn’t seem as far-fetched as it did a few months ago. At Old Trafford, they know his departure was a mistake, and they want to recover what they should never have lost.’

Man Utd legend Dwight Yorke insisted in January 2024 that re-signing De Gea would be a smart move with the Spaniard still out of contract at the time.

Yorke said: “I think re-signing David de Gea would be a really smart move.

“I don’t think it will happen though as it would rub salt in the wounds of the manager who let him go. My question is what is the point of having a number two at the club?

“They’ve done it with Dean Henderson and there’s a reason why there’s a number two at the club. You’ve got to give these guys an opportunity to trust them. They’re training every day and trying to be elite, first-team goalkeepers so I’m not sure why they allowed Dean Henderson to go away.”

While just a couple of months ago ex-Man Utd defender Paul Parker insisted that allowing De Gea to leave has proved a “massive mistake”.

Parker said: “Looking at the backline now, there’s no great pace. You look at the goalkeeper, I think they made a massive mistake letting David de Gea go so quickly.

“They could have kept him there, built a team and then discussed bringing in a new goalkeeper. For me, it’s more important for a goalkeeper to use his hands rather than his feet. The midfield lacks creativity, so buying two players isn’t going to be enough.”