Man Utd are now ‘seriously pushing’ to try and sign Hoffenheim left-winger Bazoumana Toure ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to build on Michael Carrick’s brilliant second half of the season, which saw Man Utd finish third in the Premier League and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Carrick earned himself the permanent job after initially replacing Ruben Amorim as interim head coach and now the former Man Utd midfielder is having a big say in the club’s transfer targets this summer.

The extra cash from Champions League qualification has provided Man Utd with a welcome boost as they look to stretch their transfer budget as far as possible.

Widespread reports have indicated that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are looking to sign at least two new midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as a minimum, while there have also been rumours that moves for a centre-back and striker are on the cards.

After closing in on a deal to sign Ederson from Serie A side Atalanta, it now seems that Man Utd are moving their attention to the left wing with Africafoot claiming that Hoffenheim star Toure is next on their list.

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Newcastle had been one of the most interested clubs in Toure but the emergence of Man Utd in negotiations has thrown a huge spanner in the works for the Magpies.

The report adds: ‘According to exclusive information from Africafoot , Manchester United are now seriously pushing to secure the services of the Ivorian prodigy. The Red Devils, undergoing a rebuild under Michael Carrick, are looking to inject young and dynamic attacking talent into their squad. Touré’s profile – speed, vision, and creativity – perfectly matches the characteristics they are seeking for Manchester United’s left flank.

‘Manchester United’s entry into the race has shaken up the hierarchy of suitors and significantly complicated matters for Newcastle, who thought they had a head start. The weight of the Old Trafford myth remains a powerful factor in any negotiation.’

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It could well be a record-breaking transfer if Man Utd can get it over the line, as Africafoot has revealed: ‘His future could well break records: he is already being considered as the most expensive transfer in the history of the German club. A meteoric rise that is attracting the attention of the biggest clubs in Europe.’

Man Utd have been linked with numerous players this summer and Paul Scholes insists he would sign Elliot Anderson over Morgan Rogers if the Red Devils could only sign one of the England stars.

Former Man Utd team-mate Nicky Butt asked on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “You can only sign one for United: Elliot Anderson or Morgan Rogers?”

To which Scholes replied: “It’d have to be Elliot Anderson for me because I love Morgan Rogers, but he’s not going to play instead of Bruno Fernandes, is he? Same position [as Bruno].”

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