Man Utd summer flop ‘looks like an academy player’ as striker is warned about joining Red Devils

Man Utd summer signing Benjamin Sesko has been likened to “an academy player” by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler after his poor start to the season.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on new attacking players over the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Sesko all joining the club.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last term with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund scoring just seven league goals between them.

Sesko has so far failed to hit the heights expected of him before moving to Old Trafford with the Slovenia international scoring two goals in 11 Premier League appearances and struggling to make an impact on matches.

On Monday, Newcastle and England legend Alan Shearer claimed that Man Utd had “paid too much” for Sesko and admitted that he won’t be expecting huge things from the striker.

And now another legendary Premier League striker, Fowler, has insisted that Sesko currently looks like “an academy player” with Arsenal signing Viktor Gyokeres looking better suited to the league.

READ: Top ten Premier League players in World Cup qualifying features *the* Man Utd flop

Fowler told Adventure Gamers: “For me I think the obvious one is Gyokeres. He’s probably better suited to the Premier League and he understands what is needed in terms of speed, energy and commitment. Whereas Sesko has probably struggled a little at times.

“He looks a little bit, I hope this doesn’t come across wrong, but he looks a bit of an academy player. I have no doubt he’s a good player. No one’s questioning his ability, but at the minute I think out of those two it’s Gyokeres by far who looks better equipped.”

Former Man Utd striker Danny Welbeck has been linked with a potential return to Old Trafford with the Brighton forward performing well this season.

But ex-Arsenal, Leicester and Scotland striker Paul Dickov reckons Welbeck would potentially be relegated to a bit-part player behind Sesko if he makes the move.

Dickov told Best Betting Bonuses: “It would be a big shout, actually, wouldn’t it? Danny’s been excellent. He seems to get better as he gets older. I think he’s the highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season.

“Danny’s obviously a Manchester boy, came through the academy. But it’ll be interesting to see what United do and for how long Sesko is actually out for.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League uncapped XI features Chelsea £78.5m pair and Man Utd kid

👉 Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal stars in danger of missing out on expanded 48-team World Cup

👉 Ornstein delivers Semenyo bombshell to boost Liverpool over Man Utd in £65m January fight

“Because they spent big on him. He was the one that they wanted in the summer. But with strikers, and I know that myself, we’re very selfish.

“Any striker joining United in the winter will know that Sesko will be coming back, and almost certainly play ahead of him. Are United going to go and spend big and get a centre-forward that’s going to come in and then have two centre-forwards that have got a big price tag? Is one going to sit on the bench?

“Especially in the January market, it’s really difficult to go out there and get the players that you want. Then I know with Danny Welbeck, if United come in, it’s not even certain he will want to leave Brighton or if Brighton would let him leave.

“At the back of his mind, he’s going to be thinking ‘How many games am I going to play?’ Because when Sesko comes back, he’s probably going to be the main No. 9 that they’ve got in their squad. So it’s a really difficult one for him.”