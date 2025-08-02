The ‘battle’ for Benjamin Sesko has been ‘won’ according to reports in Slovenia as the striker makes a U-turn amid interest from Newcastle and Manchester United.

It’s been quite the week for the Magpies, who have been braced for a significant push from Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak as they struggle to source a new striker of their own.

The Reds made a £110m bid for Isak on Friday, which was quickly rejected by Newcastle, who are holding out for £150m, with transfer expert Ben Jacobs suggesting Liverpool are now pulling out of negotiations.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Exclusive: Liverpool have no plans as it stands to bid again for Alexander Isak this window. Nature of #NUFC’s rebuttal means Liverpool will NOT follow up with a second offer. Regarded as futile unless Newcastle change their stance and contact Liverpool.

“Offer rejected was £110m. Terms with Isak not a problem.”

Newcastle have reached out to Brentford over Yoane Wissa, who’s said to be training alone to force a move to St James’ Park, but the Bees are adamant he’s not for sale, at least until they can source a suitable replacement.

And journalist Sacha Tavolieri confirmed overnight that Sesko is therefore ‘clearly ahead’ of Wissa as a Newcastle priority.

He wrote on X: ‘Benjamin Šeško now clearly moved ahead of Yoane Wissa on Newcastle United’s list of priorities. While the Congolese forward hasn’t been forgotten, the club is growing frustrated with Brentford FC’s behavior and wants to move forward with its striker plans. #NUFC moving forward on Šeško deal.’

RB Leipzig want at least £64m for the 22-year-old and amid strong interest from Manchester United, it was claimed last week that Sesko was leaning towards a move to Old Trafford, even without European football, amid claims from Fabrizio Romano that footballers are now “scared” to join Newcastle.

But in quite the quite the change in fortune for the Magpies when paired with Liverpool backing off in their bid to sign Isak, a report from Sesko’s homeland claims the striker has ‘made a decision’ and ‘will continue his career with Newcastle United’.

