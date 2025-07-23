Man Utd told Sesko asking price after Ornstein confirms ‘talks’ with Red Devils ‘key’ revealed

Manchester United have been told what they will need to pay to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer after David Ornstein revealed the Red Devils have held ‘talks’ over the RB Leipzig star.

United have turned their attention to a new No.9 having finally completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, with the Cameroon international joining Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon as the Red Devils’ new recruits this summer.

A report last week claimed Sesko ‘wants Man Utd move’ despite the Red Devils being unable to offer European football to the Slovenia international.

United are ‘understood to be admirers of Sesko’s all-round game and believe his style would suit the Premier League’ and the RB Leipzig star ‘would favour a move to Old Trafford over other destinations’.

The Slovenian is ‘not the only name under consideration’ with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson also potential options.

The report added that as Sesko is ‘open to the move and willing to forgo European football in the short term, United are weighing up whether to make a concrete push’.

The Athletic‘s Ornstein then confirmed United have held ‘talks’ over a move for Sesko, along with Watkins and Jackson.

Ornstein said: “United tried to enter the race for Hugo Ekitike last week, but the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker had committed to Liverpool. They then enquired to Sporting Lisbon about Viktor Gyokores, though the striker has made clear he is interested only in joining Arsenal, and United do not intend to advance on anyone unless the desire is mutual.

“Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson are names that feature on recruitment lists at many leading clubs, and each has recently been linked to United. Talks have taken place in relation to that trio, which is normal, but they are not currently being actively pursued due to the costs involved.”

And now Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed the price he believes United will have to pay to land Sesko, while also revealing the Red Devils hold a ‘key’ to his transfer after Arsenal walked away from their pursuit of the Slovenian as they close in on Viktor Gyokeres.

“When one door closes, another opens! Arsenal have withdrawn their pursuit of Benjamin Šeško, which creates an opportunity for Manchester United,” Falk told CaughtOffside.

“The Red Devils weren’t in the front row for the club and player. However, there’s a key executive involved in all of this – Christopher Vivell, United’s head of scouting. He’s previously worked for RB Leipzig, and he’s now supporting the potential deal. Vivell’s also been watching the situation develop since April. He was at the match between Leipzig and Wolfsburg to scout Šeško again.

“The striker (22) is still very, very young. He can leave with a good offer; I think Leipzig are willing to talk if they receive a fee closer to €70m [£60.6m].”