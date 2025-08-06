Man Utd: Sesko ‘ready to fly’ to Manchester to ‘complete his medical’ with ‘green light’ imminent

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is ‘ready to fly’ to seal his medical at Man Utd once he gets a ‘green light’ from the clubs, according to reports.

The Red Devils took advantage of Sesko’s desire to make a move to Old Trafford on Tuesday when they launched their first offer for the Slovenia international.

Despite not offering as much as Newcastle, it became clear that Sesko preferred a move to Man Utd this summer and had been waiting for the Red Devils to make their move.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier on Wednesday that Man Utd have now reached a ‘total agreement’ with Sesko over a five-year deal with the Premier League side looking to wrap a deal up sharpish.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Benjamin Šeško has reached total agreement with Manchester United on personal terms. Contract until June 2030. Šeško wants to join United, clear feeling revealed yesterday here. Never gave similar indication to other clubs. Club to club talks with RB Leipzig continue.’

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg added on X: ‘Full agreement in place between Benjamin #Sesko and Manchester United, as previously revealed. He is ready to sign a contract running until at least 2030 — with both #MUFC and #NUFC. Manchester United are pushing to close the deal in the next hours.’

And now CentreDevils have revealed that Sesko is ‘ready to fly’ to Manchester to ‘complete his medical’ with the Leipzig striker ‘awaiting the green light’.

With Man Utd ‘locked in negotiations’ with Leipzig, CentreDevils adds: ‘CentreDevils can exclusively reveal that Benjamin Sesko is currently awaiting the go-ahead to travel to Manchester for medical tests and to sign his contract.

‘CentreDevils can reveal that talks have progressed significantly, with the structure of the add-ons currently being finalised between the two clubs.’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker reckons Sesko has made the right choice to join the Red Devils as it shows more ambition than a move to Newcastle.

Parker told the Talking Devils podcast earlier this week: “The game has changed but the one thing that happened is still my opinion about Manchester United. When Mbeumo joined, he mentioned the word project about four or five times. All I did was went to play football. I joined Manchester United because of the club it was.

“Paul Merson mentioned about players wanting Champions League football but you get eight games in a season and the media have sold this narrative that a player will turn down Manchester United because he won’t be getting Champions League football. So United will never grow again because you’re not going to get any players of any note. It’s twaddle.

“So and so is going to choose Newcastle over Manchester United because they’re in the Champions League. There’s no guarantee that Newcastle in three years’ time are going to qualify for the Champions League.

“The long and short of it is I joined United for what it could have been. After a while, you realise that if you go and achieve something and things start to grow, you realise how much louder those drums get. Everything gets louder and you say to yourself – I need to keep hearing this every single day of my life.”