Romano reveals ‘private agreement’ for Sesko as Man Utd ‘deal is on’ for Newcastle target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a ‘deal is on’ for Man Utd to sign Benjamin Sesko ahead of Newcastle this summer.

The Red Devils have already completed the attacking signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also joined.

Man Utd are still looking to make at least three more signings, according to reports, with a centre-forward, defensive midfielder and goalkeeper on their list of priorities.

RB Leipzig’s Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins have emerged as two of the most mentioned options to improve their attack but it is currently unclear who they will make a concrete move for.

And transfer expert Romano revealed over the weekend that Man Utd “will discuss” a potential move for Sesko this week with Amorim as a deal could become “expensive”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Next week will be important, very important for the future of Benjamin Sesko. Newcastle are going very big with a contract proposal ready for the player and they are also ready to approach RB Leipzig. Newcastle are going very strong and are prepared to make important things happen for the Slovenian striker. They will go big next week.

“Manchester United are still discussing Benjamin Sesko internally. It is an expensive deal, so it is not easy, but don’t forget the gentleman’s agreement I told you.

“For some clubs, indicated by Benjamin Sesko as ‘special clubs’ for him, the price of the package can be €70m to €80m fixed, €5m to €10m in add-ons. It can be an important factor.

“With Newcastle going very big and Manchester United discussing strikers and Sesko internally. Keep an eye on this story in the next week, in the next days.

“Newcastle will go with a big proposal, Manchester United will discuss his name again with the coach involved in the conversation, with the directors to see if they can make it happen or not.”

And now Romano is back on Wednesday on GiveMeSport with an update on the deal with the battle between Man Utd and Newcastle still ‘ongoing’ for Sesko.

If the Slovenia international agrees to join Newcastle then Romano insists that the Magpies are ‘ready to close the deal pretty quickly’.

But Sesko is ‘taking his time to assess all options’ and Man Utd ‘had a direct contact with RB Leipzig in the last 48 hours to start concrete conversations about the Sesko deal details, with suggestions on a meeting taking place face-to-face in the past few days’.

Romano has also revealed a ‘private agreement’ which Man Utd are ‘checking the status of’ with Sesko apparently agreeing with Leipzig that he can leave if they receive a package worth ‘around €70/80m fixed plus €5/10m add-ons’.

As previously reported, Romano insists that Christopher Vivell is the man ‘driving this Sesko story internally’ at Man Utd with the transfer expert signing off by claiming that a ‘deal is on’ for a transfer to Old Trafford.