According to reports, a ‘showdown’ for Benjamin Sesko as Newcastle United are ‘on site’ to hijack Manchester United on one condition.

Newcastle have already missed out on two signings to Man Utd this summer as Ruben Amorim’s side have fended off competition from elsewhere to land Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Now, Sesko looks set to be the third player to choose Man Utd over Newcastle this summer as the RB Leipzig striker agreed personal terms with the Red Devils on Wednesday.

Man Utd have turned to Sesko after failing to acquire Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, while Newcastle are eyeing Sesko as a potential replacement for Liverpool target Alexander Isak.

The Red Devils have the green light from Sesko to complete a deal, but there is still work to be done with RB Leipzig as they haggle over the final details.

On Thursday morning, German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed Man Utd and RB Leipzig have ‘scheduled new negotiations’ today as they look to thrash out a deal.

He said on X: “New negotiations between RB Leipzig and Manchester United are already scheduled for this morning, aimed at reaching an agreement over Benjamin #Sesko.

“It’s not an easy deal, but it’s understood that all parties remain optimistic that the transfer to Manchester United will go through.”

However, Plettenberg has subsequently revealed that Newcastle are also “on site in Leipzig” and are “ready to react” on one condition.

Plettenberg tweeted: “Showdown in Leipzig today! Newcastle, like Manchester United, still have representatives on site in Leipzig, ready to react in case Man United cannot reach an agreement with Leipzig.

“However, the Red Devils are going all in – especially because Benjamin #Sesko has now clearly committed: he wants to join Manchester United. #MUFC. Personal terms are 100% agreed.”

It has also emerged that Man Utd are working on making Brighton star Carlos Baleba their next signing after Sesko, with Fabrizio Romano confirming he is their “dream target”.

Speaking via his YouTube channel, Romano explained: “On Man Utd, there’s one more big story. They want to find a midfielder. That remains the case. In recent hours, they’ve approached the camp of Carlos Baleba to tell him they have a serious interest.

“This deal is very difficult. Baleba is a top player for Brighton, a crucial player. Brighton want him to stay and don’t want to lose him. To sign a player from Brighton with 23-24 days to go before the end of the window is not easy. The price will be very high, so it’s a very complicated deal.

“From the player’s side, they didn’t say no. Carlos Baleba didn’t close the door to Man Utd. Those close to him know that Brighton will make if very difficult. The interest in genuine, the approach is 100% confirmed. Now, we know how difficult it is to negotiate with Brighton. But it shows the ambition of Man Utd after signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and soon Sesko.

“Baleba is their dream target. When Ruben Amorim first arrived at the club and they were in meetings setting the agenda on the type of player he wanted to sign, looking for specific skills, the word he used most was ‘intensity’. Carlos Baleba is seen as the perfect player for Amorim and his midfield.”