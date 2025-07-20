Manchester United’s stance on signing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has been revealed as the Red Devils ‘accelerate’ a move for their £76m ‘priority’ striker target.

The Red Devils have only signed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon for a combined £65m so far this summer, but are closing in on their third signing after reaching an agreement with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo.

It was revealed on Friday that Man Utd and Brentford have come to terms on a £71m deal for Mbeumo, which is worth an initial £65m plus add-ons.

This deal is set to be completed in time for Man Utd’s pre-season tour of the United States, which starts next week.

On Saturday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Mbeumo will have his ‘medical today’ before revealed their next priority this summer will be to land a new striker.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The top, top target will be a striker. They want a new striker this summer and are working on it already. The budget will depend on who they can sell. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho all have to find solutions. There’s a lot for Manchester United to do but internal meetings are taking place.

“I fully expect Man Utd to sign a new striker in the next few weeks.”

And, with strikers like Viktor Gyokeres and Hugo Ekitike out of their reach, a report on Friday claimed that Sesko ‘wants Man Utd move’ despite the Red Devils being unable to offer European football to the Slovenia international.

Man Utd are ‘understood to be admirers of Sesko’s all-round game and believe his style would suit the Premier League’ and the RB Leipzig star ‘would favour a move to Old Trafford over other destinations’.

The report added that as Sesko is ‘open to the move and willing to forgo European football in the short term, United are weighing up whether to make a concrete push’.

But now The Telegraph have confirmed that a move for Sesko will rely on player sales as the club struggles to find buyers for members of their ‘bomb squad’, claiming that while ‘United are long-term admirers of Sesko it would take money they do not currently have to land him’.

The report adds that ‘Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Moise Kean of Fiorentina are other names on the radar, while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins’ name has been touted but he would still cost a considerable fee and, at 29, has no sell-on value’.

And Foot Mercato have added Randal Kolo Muani into that mix after Juventus refused to take up the option to sign him for around £50m after his loan spell in Turin last season.

Newcastle join United in ‘waiting for the slightest opening’ for the French striker – who moved to PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for £76m in the summer of 2023 – and ‘have even already started contacts’.

Both Premier League clubs have ‘identified Kolo Muani as a priority target’ and Man Utd have ‘accelerated’ their move after Hugo Ekitike snubbed them, while Newcastle have ‘made contacts’ in case Alexander Isak leaves the club amid interest from Liverpool and Saudi Arabia.