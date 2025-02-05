Manchester United are reportedly open to offers of around £40m for Rasmus Hojlund and West Ham are considering a summer move for the striker.

The Hammers signed Evan Ferguson on loan at the end of the January transfer window with manager Graham Potter – who handed Ferguson his Brighton debut – hoping the Republic of Ireland international can be a consistent source of goals up front.

But there will be other suitors in the summer if Ferguson does start finding the net on a regular basis and Brighton will likely want a fee that’s beyond West Ham’s reach.

Which is why, according to TEAMtalk, the Hammers are looking at Hojlund as an alternative option.

The Denmark international has scored just 23 goals in 73 games for the Red Devils since his £64m move from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 and was left out of the starting XI against Crystal Palace, with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo instead chosen by Ruben Amorim to lead the line.

That snub has led to suggestions he could be on his way out of the club in the summer, with United set to sign a new striker to score the goals they sorely need.

The report states:

‘TEAMtalk understands that Hojlund has admirers at West Ham and they could consider a summer move for him if they miss out on Ferguson. ‘The 22-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since his £72m (including add-ons) move from Atalanta in the summer of 2023. He certainly has potential, but has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. ‘As a result, Man Utd ARE considering parting ways with Hojlund in the summer, with Ruben Amorim not convinced by the forward. The Red Devils have already accepted that they won’t be able to recoup what they paid as things stand. ‘Sources state that a £40m bid could be enough to sign the Danish international if he doesn’t turn his form around this season. As we have reported, Juventus and other Serie A sides are keeping tabs on his situation.’

Former Man Utd player John Sivebaek claimed Hojlund was “completely hopeless again” against Southampton last month but Gary Neville said after Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee were left out against Palace that Amorim has got to try to squeeze more quality from the players he has available to him

Neville said: “He will not be enjoying this but I think he’s got to simplify it. He might not like [Rasmus] Hojlund, he might not think [Joshua] Zirkzee is great or might not like other players. He’s got to pick the players he has and stick with them.

“It can’t keep going on as it is they have to somehow start to play better but where’s it coming from? But I have to say at this moment in time it’s a sorry situation, a very sorry situation when United play.”