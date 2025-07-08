Andre Onana's future at Man Utd is looking less certain with the club reportedly looking to get rid.

Manchester United have set a cut asking price for goalkeeper Andre Onana just two years after they shelled out £47.2m for the Cameroonian.

Onana arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 after a Champions League final appearance and an impressive season with Inter but the fee paid by United, the third highest for a keeper, seems extortionate now with the erratic Cameroonian often at fault.

The 29-year-old was 11th in terms of save percentage in the league last season and kept nine clean sheets, the eighth-best of his fellow Premier League shot-stoppers.

After a season in which United conceded 54 times, the club are reportedly now open to a £30m move for the 29-year-old who also earns a reported £120k a week.

As to whether they get an offer that high remains to be seen with Monaco the only club currently linked.

According to the Daily Mail, Onana remains a target for the Ligue 1 side but they are unwilling to pay the fee wanted by Manchester United.

Onana is said to be keen to stay at the club but head coach Amorim hinted earlier in the summer that every position, including the keeper, needs to improve.

“We are going to make that evaluation for any position in the squad,” Amorim said.

“We need to improve. We cannot change all the players. We need to improve every position on the field. Goalkeeper is the same; we can work with Andre.

“Andre Onana already proved he is a top player with Inter. We have some seasons where we are [all] underperforming.”

Should United opt to replace Onana, their number one target appears to be Botafogo shot-stopper John Victor.

Brazilian outlets UOL and Globo Esporte have both reported that the 29-year-old is a target for United, and say the Red Devils made contact with Victor as far back as the January transfer window.

Victor reportedly has a £6m release clause while Everton are also interested.

Aston Villa’s Emi Martínez and Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi are two more names that have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

If United are to make signings this summer, they will also need to facilitate departures in order to reduce a hefty wage bill.

Marcus Rashford is the joint-second top earner at the club but has told the United hierarchy he wants to leave having been allowed to go on loan to Aston Villa in January.

Rashford remains keen on a move to Barcelona with the Spanish club potentially more interested now that they have missed out on signing Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

Rashford is one of five players to have told United he wants to leave, alongside Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

