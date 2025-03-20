Manchester United could receive a transfer boost this summer as Mason Greenwood’s future at Marseille has been cast into doubt.

Greenwood was suspended by United following accusations of domestic violence before moving to Getafe on loan for the 2023/2024 campaign, with his form for the La Liga side drawing interest from several top European suitors.

Marseille got the deal done for €26m and the move has paid off handsomely, with Greenwood managing 16 goals and three assists across 28 appearances in all competitions to help Roberto De Zerbi’s side to second in Ligue 1, 19 points behind runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

But De Zerbi’s frustrations with the 23-year-old came to light last month as he pin-pointed his corner-taking as one of the most “annoying” aspects of Greenwood’s game.

“Greenwood is not a specialist on corners,” he said. “He could become one, but he is focused on the goal. When he goes to take a corner, he goes a bit like… And that annoys me.”

And the former Brighton boss has again hit out at Greenwood, this time over his lack of “sacrifice”.

De Zerbi said: “No one can have more respect for him than I do. But that doesn’t change anything: I expect more from him. He has to do more, because what he is currently showing is not enough.

“If he wants to achieve his ambition of becoming a champion, he has to be more consistent, sacrifice more and be more determined.”

French outlet RMC Sport claim he’s fallen out of favour because of his ‘poor attitude’ and if he doesn’t respond well to De Zerbi’s comments there is every chance he could be sold at the end of the season.

It was previously claimed that PSG have made a ‘formal offer’ of €75m (£62m) for Greenwood ahead of the summer, while Barcelona and even Liverpool are willing to match that bid to secure his services.

There’s a perceived ‘lack of effort’ and ‘nonchalance’ surrounding Greenwood according to RMC reporter Florent Germain, who explained that a resolution with De Zerbi is likely required for him to continue at the club.

He said: ‘He is a player that can make a big difference but honestly, if he doesn’t react, questions will be asked about a departure for Greenwood this summer.’

De Zerbi’s gripes and Greenwood’s potential exit is good news for United, who inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause in their academy graduate’s contract.

The £30m-odd they could receive would be a huge boost for head coach Ruben Amorim ahead of a summer in which he wants to make sweeping changes to his ailing squad, and could be put towards the signing of a Manchester City academy graduate they’ve got a ‘sudden’ interest in.