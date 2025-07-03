Man Utd set ‘internal deadline’ to ‘walk away’ from Bryan Mbeumo transfer with third bid looming

Man Utd are closing in on a crucial moment in their pursuit of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, according to a report, which outlines their next steps if a third bid is to be rejected.

After a turbulent 2024/25 campaign, Man Utd are eager to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season under manager Ruben Amorim.

Mbeumo, the Cameroon international, has made it clear he wants to join Utd, but talks between the clubs have been slow and complex.

Utd’s initial offer of £45 million plus £10 million in add-ons was rejected, and a second bid of £55 million plus £7.5 million in add-ons also failed to meet Brentford’s valuation.

The west London club believe Mbeumo’s worth exceeds the amount the Red Devils recently paid for Matheus Cunha, intensifying the standoff. Cunha’s £62.5 million transfer clause was triggered in June, and the fee will be paid to Wolves over two years.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that talks restarted recently, with Utd carefully reviewing how far they can push their offer. He said:

“So constant contacts between the two clubs to reach an agreement for Bryan Mbeumo. There is still no here we go, but may United keep working on that, United keep advancing, United keep their confidence and their optimism to make the deal happen.”

The club are thought to be aware that an overpayment could set a dangerous precedent in the transfer market, especially given criticism from owners INEOS and internal calls for more disciplined spending.

For that reason, according to GiveMeSport, club officials are prepared to walk away from the deal entirely should their third bid fail to meet Brentford’s valuation.

An internal deadline reportedly looms, aiming to have the deal concluded before the start of pre-season training. However, with no agreement yet in place, that timeline appears increasingly optimistic.

Mbeumo’s Premier League statistics underline why United are so keen to sign him. The 25-year-old finished last season as Brentford’s top scorer with 20 goals in 38 appearances, leading the squad in key passes per game and match ratings.

His ability to unlock defences with pace and precision has made him one of the league’s most dangerous forwards.

Although there’s growing hope he could line up in a Brentford shirt next season, the club is preparing for the possibility that their star player will leave this summer. The financial realities facing the Bees, combined with Mbeumo’s desire to play on a bigger stage, suggest the transfer could be imminent.