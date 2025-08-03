Man Utd set low asking price for Rasmus Hojlund as Dane rejects Benjamin Sesko swap deal

Man Utd have set a low asking price for Rasmus Hojlund this summer as they look to get the Dane off their books, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon this summer but they want to bring in more players before the deadline.

Reports have indicated that INEOS want to bring in another striker, defensive midfielder and goalkeeper before the transfer window shuts in less than a month.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has emerged as the top centre-forward target at Old Trafford with Man Utd looking to move players on in order to bring in new signings.

The Man Utd ‘bomb squad’ of Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia all need to be moved on after Marcus Rashford was the first major departure a couple of weeks ago.

Hojlund is one player who the Red Devils are willing to let go for the right price this summer with BBC Sport claiming that Man Utd ‘are prepared to sell’ the Denmark international for £30m.

READ: Twenty most valuable footballers in the world: Yamal, Mbappe rank high as Arsenal duo included

The striker ‘would be marginalised’ if Sesko arrived but Hojlund insisted earlier this week that his “plan” is to “fight” for his spot in the team in the upcoming season.

Hojlund said: “The most important [thing] for me is to keep working hard and stay focused and then we’ll see what happens. My plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot.”

After rumours that Hojlund could be used as a makeweight in a deal for Sesko, talkSPORT insist that the Dane has told Man Utd ‘he does not want to move to RB Leipzig’.

Hojlund only scored four Premier League goals last term as Man Utd finished as the fifth lowest goalscorers in the division but former Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton doesn’t think he got enough service.

Sutton told BBC Sport: “Have United been providing him with the chances and the opportunities? The answer to that is no.

“But also, you have to consider whether he has done well enough. Has he ever been a prolific goalscorer? That would be the nagging doubt and is something I have debated with United fans.

“It is not to say he doesn’t have time on his side, and his attitude is good too.”

And former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Hojlund would be a good fit for Aston Villa this summer if they looked to sign another striker.

Collymore told Caught Offside in June: “Aston Villa could afford the transfer fee and wages.

“Man United will be looking to recoup money from him, and that could involve loaning him back to several clubs in Italy. But by doing this, he would never be settled. He’s still a very young man.

“I really like him as a striker, I think he’s got the basic attributes. But he went to Manchester United and it’s basically completely shattered his confidence. Rasmus Hojlund, as a young man in his early 20s, is aching for somebody to put their arm around him.

“This is the bit of the development process that you should have had. He should have gone to someone like Aston Villa first, scored you 25 goals and then gone to Manchester United two or three years down the line.”