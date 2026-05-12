According to reports, Manchester United have decided that they will make at least ‘five signings’ ahead of their Champions League return.

The Red Devils have already sealed Champions League qualification ahead of next season, with interim boss Michael Carrick overseeing a massive improvement since replacing former boss Ruben Amorim.

Over the weekend, a report insisted Carrick is primed to be Man Utd’s next permanent boss, though it was also stated that they could appoint a Premier League boss as his replacement on one condition.

INEOS will be keen to sort this situation shortly after the end of this season, if not before, so they can turn their attention to transfers, with the Premier League giants set to be active in the market this summer.

It has been widely reported that their priority is to overhaul their midfield after fixing their attack and goalkeeper departments last summer, with replacements required for Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

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Man Utd will play a lot more games to juggle next season, so they will also target signings in other positions to bolster their squad.

Now, a report from The Sun claims Man Utd are ‘set to make a minimum of five signings’ this summer, with Nottingham Forest standout Elliot Anderson, who is also on Man City’s radar, identified as their ‘dream transfer’.

The report explains: ‘United’s intention is to bring in three central midfielders, a left back and a back-up striker.

‘A new goalkeeper could also come in to provide support for No1 Senne Lammens.’

Sunderland star Noah Sadiki hints at summer transfer

Man Utd have also been linked with a host of alternatives to Anderson, including Sunderland breakout star Sadiki.

The talented midfielder has been one of the best signings in the Premier League this season, and Sunderland are unsurprisingly keen to keep him.

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A report from our pals at TEAMtalk claims Sunderland want as much as 60 million euros (£51m) for Sadiki, though he has now opened the door to a summer exit.

“It is amazing to experience everything that is happening to me now,” Sadiki said on moving to the Premier League.

“Everything went so fast: the transfer to England just after the title in Belgium, and then immediately a starter in England. I haven’t even had time to really realise what has happened since my departure from Union SG.

“I talk about Union in England; the English know who they are and couldn’t ignore the performances in the Champions League.”

On the possibility of leaving Sunderland this summer, he added: “My future? I still have two matches to play with Sunderland, then the World Cup, which will be very special for the Congolese people.

“And as for the rest, we’ll see next season when the time is right.”

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