Man Utd set new deadline for £60m transfer despite clear Amorim warning as ‘private talks’ surface

According to reports, Manchester United have set a deadline to offload Alejandro Garnacho following fresh ‘private talks’ over his future at Old Trafford.

Garnacho has fallen in the pecking order at Man Utd as he has butted heads with Ruben Amorim over his poor form and attitude during the 2024/25 campaign.

The winger has also been impacted by the implementation of Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation as he is not suited to the No.10 position in this system.

This situation boiled over following United‘s loss to Spurs in the Europa League final as Garnacho publicly hit out at the club after he only made a brief cameo off the bench in the 1-0 defeat.

Amorim subsequently informed Garnacho that he needs to ‘find a new club’ this summer, but he is yet to secure a move elsewhere.

Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho are also part of United’s so-called ‘bomb squad’ as Old Trafford chiefs look to raise funds for signings, but the club’s desperation is limiting their negotiating power.

Despite this, Amorim claimed on Friday that they will not be held to ransom by interested clubs as they remain intent on sticking to their demands for unwanted talents.

Amorim explained: “Some players have to move to make space in the team, others want a new challenge.

“We are giving them time to think and if they reach a point where they have to join the team they will.

“Omar [Berrada] and Jason [Wilcox] have a number for these players, if that isn’t reached they will be United players.

“I am ready to receive the players. I have more options and if they have to fight each other to play that is perfect.”

While this indicates that the Red Devils are willing to be patient with the Garnacho saga, a report from GiveMeSport claims they have set a deadline for his exit as they ‘want to sell him in days’.

Though an ‘added layer of difficulty’ has been added to a proposed deal, as £60m-rated Garnacho’s preference is to remain in the Premier League.

