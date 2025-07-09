Man Utd set new Mbeumo ‘deadline’ amid ‘very embarrassing’ Tottenham hijack fear

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has set a new deadline to complete a deal to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, according to reports.

The Red Devils missed their previous ‘internal deadline’ to sign Mbeumo before the majority of Amorim’s squad began pre-season training on Monday.

Man Utd have had two bids rejected for the Brentford forward so far with the latest believed to have matched the £62.5m fee they paid to sign Matheus Cunha earlier this summer.

But it is understood that the Bees are holding out for at least £65m this summer with a report in The Standard on Tuesday, which claimed that Brentford ‘have been encouraged by the fees touted for Noni Madueke and Anthony Elanga in recent weeks, believing their valuation is not only fair but perhaps even lower than market value’.

And now the Daily Mirror insists that Man Utd ‘remain locked in talks’ with Brentford over a deal for Mbeumo with the Red Devils ‘confident they can strike a deal.

Amorim has now set a new ‘deadline’ for the deal as the Red Devils boss ‘keen to have Mbeumo on board for when United leave for their three-game pre-season tour of the US on July 22, where they will play West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton’.

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker insists it will now be “very embarrassing” for the Red Devils if they fail to get a deal over the line and allow Tottenham a chance to sign him.

Parker told Gameshub: “It’ll be very embarrassing for Manchester United if they can’t get the deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line. That said, I do think they will get the deal done, I think it’s clear that Old Trafford is his preference.

“If they don’t get him, it’ll be down to the club failing to get the deal down, rather than Mbeumo not wanting to go to Old Trafford. Everyone is saying that the pull of Thomas Frank at Tottenham will make him sign there, but he was happy to leave the manager. He wanted to leave Brentford whilst Frank was still in charge.

“We don’t know if Daniel Levy is a fan of his either, he has a big say over the incomings at the football – that said, they do need something in that front line at Spurs. Heung-min Son has lost that sharpness and they’re lacking in that frontline.”

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer with the Man Utd forward – who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa – now certain to leave.

Parker added on Rashford: “Marcus Rashford must move on from Manchester United and prove himself once again. I think he’s got that inside of him, there’s still a fire in his belly, but he must prove it to himself. It’s clear he doesn’t have the appetite to play for Utd anymore and it’s a shame, but that’s how it’s become.

“It doesn’t seem like anyone really wants to touch him now. He’s had his people working for him, trying to sell him and say how well he was playing for Aston Villa when in my mind, he wasn’t. Players like Jacob Ramsey and Ollie Watkins were dropped in place of him, I’d of been unhappy with that.

“He’s burnt his bridges at Old Trafford, there’s been people that supported him, he’s a local boy and they’re the ones who are going to back you. They want to see effort, not losing the ball and just shrugging your shoulders.”