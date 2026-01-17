Man Utd ‘set sights’ on first Carrick signing in January despite claims they could sign nobody

Man Utd are still keeping their options open over a potential midfield signing in January with Ruben Neves still a possibility, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Amorim last week as Darren Fletcher took over as caretaker manager for games against Burnley and Brighton.

Man Utd announced on Tuesday that they have appointed Michael Carrick as the club’s new interim boss until the end of the season.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will then make a decision on who will become the new permanent successor of Man Utd in the summer after identifying their top targets.

A report earlier this week claimed Man Utd are looking to save their money for a new permanent manager in the summer rather than investing in January.

Reporter Rob Dorsett said on Sky Sports: “Manchester United will not change their transfer policy or their plans for January just because there is going to be a new man in charge of the first team.

“United never wanted to spend any money in January, their plan was always to spend big in the summer, and focus entirely on central defensive midfield players, maybe even two of them, with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Joao Gomes at the top of their potential hitlist.

“They don’t want to spend any money in January that could impact the amount of funds they have available to spend in the summer.

“My understanding is Michael Carrick hasn’t requested any further reinforcements in January from what will be his new bosses at Old Trafford, certainly hasn’t made any demands.

“Although it is significant to point out that whilst it wasn’t the crucial factor that led to the sacking of Ruben Amorim a week ago, there was a difference of opinion between Amorim and his bosses here, Jason Wilcox, the director of football, in particular, about whether they should strengthen in January because they are just outside the Champions League places.

“Amorim was keen on getting more attacking options – he likes Jean Philippe-Mateta, he likes Danny Welbeck at Brighton as well.

“But United were never going to sanction any more attacking moves, any more attacking players being brought in when they spent almost £200 million on three attacking players on three attacking players in the summer, and also because Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are expected to return this week.

“With all that in mind, no, Manchester United are not planning to spend big in January, no, Carrick hasn’t asked for any reinforcements. That’s not to say they won’t do any business at all. It’s been made clear to me if there is a long-term target who United have had, who becomes available in January at the right price, they will make a move for him, but certainly the changing of the head coach will make no difference to the chase of new transfers.”

But Football Insider claim that Man Utd ‘have set their sights on a move to sign Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves’ with the Portuguese international available for a fee of £20m.

Adding to the report, journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Yeah, obviously Ruben Neves is a top midfielder. He’s done well out in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal.

“They don’t really want to lose him, but he is coming to the end of his contract in June and nothing has been agreed as yet, so that has opened to door for a return to Europe.

“It’s a difficult deal to do, Al Hilal want a decent fee of around £20million for him, and then obviously you’ve got his wages as well.

“He’s on a very good deal over in the Saudi Pro League, so it’s not straightforward.

“We know Man United are in the market for midfield reinforcements, but I don’t think it’s a pirority to move for that midfield position this month.

“Although he would be a good fit for United, he can play in that defensive midfield role, I don’t think the Saudi Pro League club are that open to letting him leave.”