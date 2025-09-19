Manchester United have reportedly ‘set their sights’ on a Premier League manager to replace head coach Ruben Amorim as they risk making the same mistake.

Amorim is at serious risk of losing his job amid Man Utd’s poor start to the 2025/26 campaign.

Man Utd are deep in the bottom half of the Premier League after four games as they have only won one of their opening few matches.

United‘s struggles from last season have carried over into this campaign as Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system is not working and there is little sign of improvement, with the 40-year-old currently the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Recent reports have indicated that Man Utd’s squad are starting to lose faith in Amorim, with Manchester Evening News claiming they are ‘frustrated’ after last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

It is claimed that the ‘United squad had been upbeat about the prospects of a successful season following a harmonious pre-season tour of the United States’, but ‘players are concerned by how swiftly the mood has changed’ as the Man City game has been considered a ‘missed opportunity’.

Man Utd are already being linked with several potential replacements and Football Insider are reporting that they have ‘set their sights’ on Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

It is noted that his ‘contract situation at Crystal Palace has added to the interest in his availability, with growing uncertainty about his future in South London’.

With this potential appointment, Man Utd risk making the same mistake with Glasner as they did with Amorim, as each manager uses a three-man defence and it’s been proven that their squad is unsuited to this style.

Despite this, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’, has explained why he thinks Glasner would be an “interesting” option for Man Utd.

“I think obviously if Man United do decide to part ways with Ruben Amorim, they’re going to look for the best man for the job,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Whether it’s somebody who’s already in the Premier League or somebody managing elsewhere, they will look at the market and see who is available.

“The Manchester United job will still be attractive, whatever their current situation, because they’re still a huge club with a huge fan base.

“And obviously there has been financial backing in the transfer market as well for managers, which is always a tempting prospect for a manager.

“If they did decide to go for somebody in the Premier League, there are a few options for them who would be able to come in and hit the ground running.

“Glasner’s an interesting one as he is into the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace and still seems there’s no progress on talks there and what his situation is going to become next summer.

“But look for United right now, they’re still remaining fully behind Ruben Amorim and they hope that he can turn things around.”