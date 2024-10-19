Man Utd have ‘set standards’ they must ‘maintain’ as pundit noticed clear identity in victory

Chris Sutton feels Manchester United have “set standards” which they must “maintain” as they “didn’t feel sorry for themselves” and ensured they could get back into the game against Brentford.

United went 1-0 behind in their Premier League game against the Bees. If the scoreline had stayed that way throughout the game, their winless run would have been extended to six games.

But United managed to hit back, with Alejandro Garnacho levelling terms just after the break, and Rasmus Hojlund chipping the Brentford keeper for his first league goal of the season, securing United’s third win in the competition.

Having gone a goal behind, Sutton was impressed that the Red Devils were eager to get what they felt they deserved out of the game.

“Manchester United have set the standards now with that second-half performance against Brentford. They didn’t feel sorry for themselves after conceding and that goal from Alejandro Garnacho early in the second half was important to settle them down,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“They really smothered Brentford and didn’t let them play. They went up a level in terms of intensity. The second goal was important for Rasmus Hojlund and they saw the game through comfortably.

“A lot has been made about what has gone on at the club and whether they are making progress, but the second half was a good sign and that’s the level United have to maintain from now on.”

The win might have saved Erik ten Hag’s career at United. While he is adamant that the only noise on his sacking is coming from the media, reports suggested that Thomas Frank was being lined up to replace him, with a match against United a potential audition for him.

Ten Hag has struggled to stamp his identity on the United side, but Sutton clearly feels that it was evident against Brentford, meaning the players have not lost hope with Ten Hag yet.

READ MORE: Van Nistelrooy arrives at half-time in 11th game as Man Utd finally find The Ten Hag Way again