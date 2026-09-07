According to reports, Manchester United have an ‘unexpected plan’ for their next left-back signing, with a January deal not expected.

In the summer, Man Utd were linked with several potential left-back signings because they arguably needed to recruit extra cover for injury-prone Luke Shaw.

Newcastle United star Lewis Hall was widely reported to be their top target to be Shaw’s replacement, but he/an alternative was not recruited after Man Utd used most of their funds to rebuild their midfield.

This has left the Red Devils short of options at left-back heading into January, and it has been suggested that Man Utd could re-enter the market for a new full-back in the winter transfer window.

However, a new report from journalist Pete O’Rourke claims Football Insider Man Utd already have an ‘unexpected plan’ for their next left-back signing, with the club intending to ‘delay’ their next arrival in this department until next summer.

According to the report, this is partly because it will be difficult for Man Utd to land a leading target in January.

“I’m sure there is a plan in place at Old Trafford, obviously the main focus this summer was to rebuild the midfield, which they have done with their new signings,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

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“Last year they brought in new attacking players in Sesko, Cunha and Mbeumo, so I’m sure the next focus will be on the defence.

“It’ll be hard to sign their top targets in the upcoming January window, because nobody wants to lose their best players midway through the season.

“But I’m sure United will revisit their left-back options in next summer’s window because they do need to find a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.”

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And Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall has also reported that the Red Devils are currently unlikely to sign a left-back in January, though this could change.

“This depends entirely on how the season is going at that point, I feel,” Marshall said on Man Utd potentially signing a left-back in January.

“If Shaw has stayed fit and others have stepped in at times, then a left-back is unlikely.

“There might be a desire to look at the loan market again, but the priority is to sign a left-back for the long-term and that is only likely to happen next summer.”

He continued: “Zirkzee’s future could be looked at again in January, but United have Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford who can play through the middle, so a replacement might not be needed.”

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