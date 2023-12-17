Man Utd set to lose player in the January transfer window ‘against Ten Hag’s wishes’

Manchester United are set to lose Sergio Reguilon in the January transfer window despite Erik ten Hag wanting him to stay, according to reports.

The Spaniard has made ten appearances in all competitions this season after completing a loan move from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Luke Shaw was ruled out with a muscle injury in August with the Red Devils forced into the transfer market to find cover with Tyrell Malacia also struggling with injuries.

On-loan left-back Reguilon was used as cover in their absence while Man Utd have also used Sofyan Amrabat, Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof in that position.

A report has claimed that some Man Utd players were ‘left dumbfounded’ that Lindelof has played at left-back this season when Reguilon was available as pressure grows on Ten Hag.

The Man Utd boss hinted that the Red Devils could lose Reguilon with Shaw and Malacia returning to fitness, Ten Hag said at the beginning of December: “We have to make a final decision on Reguilon.

“But also there is Spurs who are involved in that conversation as well.”

But the Daily Mirror claim that Man Utd are facing an ‘abrupt January transfer exit against Erik ten Hag’s wishes’ after Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund ‘made an enquiry’ for Reguilon.

There is ‘a break clause’ in his loan deal at Man Utd that would ‘enable him to leave Old Trafford next month if an agreement was struck’.

Ten Hag, whose Man Utd side are currently seventh in the table, takes his team to Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool in a tricky test against their arch-rivals.

When asked what qualities Man Utd need to show to get a result against Liverpool, Ten Hag told reporters: “Well, as you say, character. That is what we definitely need. But also, go there, and as you talk about character, and you talk about belief and confidence to go there, and everyone knows it’s tough there. But also, it’s great for a player, a team, to go there, to challenge them.

“And we know we have to play our best football but, I think when we do everything what we can do, what we’re capable of, then we will get our opportunities. And then it’s about taking those opportunities.”