Man Utd to make ‘formal approach’ for potential next boss as Carrick chances take ‘big hit’

Man Utd are reportedly now set to make a ‘formal’ approach for Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann after Michael Carrick’s chances landing the job took a blow against Leeds on Monday night.

The Red Devils have been brilliant in the main since Carrick was handed the opportunity in January to take over as interim boss until the end of the season.

Carrick has impressed with seven wins, two draws and two defeats in his first 11 matches and it had been considered very likely that he would be given the permanent job before their defeat to Leeds on Monday.

Man Utd went 2-0 down in under 30 minutes with Noah Okafor scoring a brace for the visitors, before Casemiro got one back on 69 minutes for the hosts, who had Lisandro Martinez controversially sent off early in the second half.

The Red Devils are still third in the Premier League and look set to qualify for the Champions League – but a defeat at home to one of the league’s lowest placed sides could have put doubts in the owners minds about Carrick.

And now GiveMeSport claim that Carrick’s chances of landing the gig on a permanent basis ‘took a big hit’ by losing to Leeds with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in attendance on the night.

MAILBOX: Man Utd should discount ‘indecisive’ Michael Carrick from big job

It is claimed that Man Utd ‘are set to begin outreach to speak to Carrick alternatives this month’ and they have now decided to make a ‘formal’ approach to Germany boss Nagelsmann, who is ‘open to taking a job back at a club’ after the World Cup.

There have been rumours surrounding other potential options, like Roberto Martinez and Mauricio Pochettino, but a report last week insisted that Carrick and Nagelsmann are now the only two options.

Before the Leeds defeat, Man Utd legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane both expressed their certainty that Carrick will be the Red Devils head coach next season.

Neville said on Sky Sports ahead of the defeat to Leeds: “There were a number of candidates that presented, probably two or three months ago, that maybe aren’t on the table anymore. They’ve renewed their contracts in jobs. I think they still should be pursuing a world-class manager, someone who is best in class.

“If Manchester United can get someone who has won Champions Leagues on a regular basis or who has won titles in their own country on a regular basis, they should still pursue that route. But I have to say, the more the candidates dwindle away, the more Michael gets toward third place, there are more advantages of keeping him.

“What you can’t do is take a chance in swapping him for a manager you’re not sure about. It would have to be a surefire certainty. It was interesting in his press conference. He was asked about whether he was part of recruitment meetings and planning for next season and Michael said yes he was.

“That’s good that he answered honestly. But I’d be a little bit worried if he wasn’t, he’s seeing the players every day. He’s trusted by the club. It will be getting to a point whereby there’s been so much unrest at Man United off the pitch in the last 12 to 18 months… I think 400 members of staff have left.

“There’s a massive amount of turbulence. What Michael’s doing right now, not just winning football matches which is critical, he’s settling the club down off the pitch as well which will be important.

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“If you’re an owner and the rest of the club trust the manager, like the manager and feel he has a good way about him, that will count as they move towards the end of the season.

“I think it’s getting to a point where it’s pretty inevitable they’re going to appoint Michael Carrick. I just hold out for if a Luis Enrique or someone of that ilk was to become available, that United would make that decision and bring them in.

“World-class managers, who have been there before, United need to get back to winning titles and Champions Leagues. Managers who have done that before have obviously got a better chance.”

Keane added: “It’s a nice problem to have. I fully expected when he got the job to win some football matches. They couldn’t have been as bad as they were. Going back to last season, finishing 15th.

“He had a dream start, City and Arsenal, winning them. He had the disappointment of the Newcastle game and even the last game, the 2-2 at Bournemouth. If he can finish the season strongly, which it looks like they can do, and obviously they’ve Chelsea next week and if they can beat Liverpool.

“Emotionally that will get fans on side. It’s going to make it very difficult. I’m sure United are speaking to prospects out there, potential other managers. At the moment he is in the driving seat. I can certainly see him getting the job.

“Then the real tests will start in the summer, getting recruitment and competing in terms of games where there’s jeopardy. The last month or two I think it’s almost been easy for him, I really do. He’s just focusing on winning football matches.

“The challenge will come, if he gets the job, with recruitment, managing the club and tougher games. He’ll be properly judged next year if he is the permanent manager at United.”