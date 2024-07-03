Man Utd set to make up to 250 staff redundant as part of sweeping cuts

Man Utd have told staff that up to 250 people are set to be made redundant as part of sweeping cuts, the PA news agency understands.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7 per cent stake in the Premier League club for £1.25billion in February.

Ineos took charge of football operations as part of the agreement and commissioned a cost review as they moved to shake things up behind the scenes as well as on the field.

PA understands staff were told at a meeting on Wednesday that around 250 of the circa 1,100-strong workforce will be part of the club-wide redundancy programme.

The club believe a restructuring is needed, especially in an era of new financial regulations, and feel the staffing level does not reflect their current performance level on the field.

All departments and levels are affected apart from the Manchester United Foundation.

The move to cut nearly a quarter of staff has been met by understandable anger and anxiety by Man Utd employees.

This is the biggest among a number of changes since Ratcliffe’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Man Utd employees were informed towards the end of last season that hybrid working would stop from June 1, while some customary benefits were stripped in relation to the FA Cup final.

Non-football staff were then offered the chance to leave in a proposal that would see them receive a fast-tracked payment of a bonus due in September.

This latest move leaves staff worrying about their future just six weeks out from Man Utd’s Premier League opener against Fulham.