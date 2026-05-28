Sandro Tonali has been linked with a move to Man Utd

According to reports, Manchester United will look to make ‘seven’ signings this summer, while they will only land Sandro Tonali on one condition.

Man Utd are already hard at work over signings, with it emerging this week that they are closing in on Ederson Silva as their first arrival under Michael Carrick.

But the Red Devils will not stop there because they will inevitably make more midfield additions ahead of their Champions League return, while they will also look to strengthen in other positions.

And journalist Ben Jacobs claims Man Utd could make up to eight signings this summer, though he revealed where they could bolster their squad with seven additions.

“I’m of the firm impression that Man United are looking at a big summer with 6/7/8 signings coming in,” Jacobs said on United Stand.

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“2-3 midfielders, a full-back of some capacity, whether left or right, a centre back is on the radar, even though Maguire has signed a new deal, a goalkeeper could be needed.

“Of the positions outside of the central midfield; full-back and left-wing seem to be the highest in their thinking!”

Man Utd decide to only sign Sandro Tonali on one condition

Everyone knows that the Red Devils’ top priority is to overhaul their midfield this summer, with Tonali and Matheus Fernandes mentioned as candidates to join Ederson in signing for the Premier League giants.

But Jacobs has pointed out that United will only sign Tonali if Newcastle United’s asking price decreases this summer.

“I think one of the midfielders will have proven Premier League experience, I would wager that Tchouameni falls into that category,” Jacobs added.

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“We have to wait and see how things develop with Tchouameni and Real Madrid

“Beyond that, I would say the list is as we expect with Elliot Anderson the top target, but Man City are advancing

“Matheus Fernandes is one option. West Ham had argued before they went down that they wanted double their money, but most clubs feel as if, due to West Ham’s relegation, that Fernandes will be available for £50-60m.

“Sandro Tonali remains a player appreciated, but Man United will only do a deal if the price drops.”

Regarding Fernandes, Jacobs is confident that he “will depart” West Ham following their relegation from the Premier League.

“There is a near certainty that he will depart, even though there’s NO relegation release clause,” Jacobs continued.

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“Price-wise, it’s clearly easier or better value for clubs interested after West Ham have gone down. Had they stayed up, they would have stuck to the we want double the 38+4m that they paid for him!

“Now I would be surprised if the package for Matheus Fernandes starts with an 8 or even a 7!”