Man Utd: ‘Shambles’ Ten Hag signing to ‘lose’ Red Devils ‘so much money’ with flop given ‘2/10’ rating

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been warned that £86m flop Antony is “not even worth half of what they bought him” for.

The Brazil international was one of Man Utd‘s top targets during the 2022 summer transfer window following the appointment of Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is the current joint-favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

The Red Devils pursued the winger throughout the summer and they eventually agreed to pay around £86m to prize him away from Eredivisie giants Ajax.

Antony has proven to be a huge flop at Old Trafford as he only has 16 goal involvements in his 83 appearances across all competitions.

So far this season, the 24-year-old has only been on the pitch for a single minute as he has dropped down the pecking order.

Earlier this week, a report in Turkey claimed Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce were making a move to sign Antony, with it reported that he is ‘expected’ to join them on loan.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano refuted this report on Thursday morning. He said: “No truth in Antony-FenerbahCe links from Turkey as he’s fully committed to Man Utd project.

“No intention to leave the club this summer, as always stated by those close to the Brazilian winger.”

Ex-Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has hit out at Antony, warning Man Utd that they are “going to lose so much money the day they sell him”.

“He’s been a bit of a shambles hasn’t he, let’s be honest,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“He needs to move. He’s not going to get any game time at Manchester United and they’re going to lose so much money the day they sell him.

“He’s not even worth half of what they bought him for at the moment.

“The whole thing, him being signed and his performance in the Premier League – it’s a shambles.”

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent gave Antony a 2/10 rating when he ranked the former Ajax players signed by Man Utd under Ten Hag.

“I think I’m being generous with that,” Bent said.

“I’ve always said this, has he had a good time since he’s been at Man United? No he hasn’t.

“We haven’t seen anywhere near enough quality, consistency since he’s been there.

“Is he a good player? He has to be. You don’t get to that level if you’re not.”

Former Man Utd player Viv Anderson has called on Ten Hag to use the international break to work out his best XI.

“At Manchester United, the expectations are paramount,” Anderson told the PA news agency.

“You have to live up to the expectations of all the supporters, everybody connected with the football club – and clearly it has not been good enough. The standard has got to be higher and it has got to be better.

“But it is very difficult for Eric ten Hag at the moment, because most of his players are going to be away on international duty.

“Ideally, you want them there this week to go through the (Liverpool) game, analyse what you think has gone wrong, and try to instil better standards with them.

“I know that he insists on high standards, but clearly at the moment, it’s just not resonating with the players and you need them on board.

“The senior players that lead by example should be stood up and helping these younger players out.

“So when they all get back together, hopefully he can reiterate what he wants, what he expects, and what the supporters and what the everybody connected to football club expect from being a Manchester United player.”