With Sir Jim Ratcliffe naming five “not good enough or overpaid” Man Utd players he clearly doesn’t want, we have ranked those on the likelihood of a summer exit…

The INEOS chief faced the music on Monday and received a justified grilling from Man Utd legend Gary Neville (plus various national media outlets), and we’ve called him out on his five sets of bulls*t.

One of the most shocking parts of Neville’s interview with Ratcliffe was his bold move to throw five Man Utd players under the bus, naming and shaming them as either “not good enough” or “overpaid” before he pays a substantial summer bill towards their respective pre-takeover transfers to Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe’s mention of certain huge Man Utd flops was less surprising than others, but the co-owner’s Ruben Amorim-esque brazen approach could haunt him as he attempts to “move” them elsewhere this summer.

Despite going from near-bankruptcy to building a new £2bn stadium, Man Utd are widely reported to have as tight a budget this summer as in January. Therefore, summer sales are necessary to raise transfer funds with Ratcliffe and co. presumably desiring an almighty squad overhaul.

These potential five exits would provide a massive boost, but Ratcliffe risks further frustration as a couple of unwanted stars could stick around. From least to most likely, here is our ranking of the unfancied five based on the likelihood of them leaving this summer…

5) Andre Onana

Heading into this season, Onana’s status at Man Utd was pretty secure after he grew into his debut campaign as David De Gea’s long-term replacement following a shaky start.

But like the bulk of Man Utd’s squad, Onana has gone backwards this season as he’s made major mistakes at increased regularity and is not filling an already unsteady defence with any confidence, sitting 11th in our ranking of the best Premier League goalkeepers in 2024/25.

Man Utd’s transfer priorities lie further up the pitch, but Onana’s decline has become a serious concern and the Premier League giants are linked with several potential replacements as Ruben Amorim reportedly ‘wants’ his No.1 ‘out.

Amorim and Ratcliffe’s recruitment may well sign a new ‘keeper to compete with/replace Onana, but they face a struggle to offload the 28-year-old with a contract until 2028 as interest is unlikely to be rife. Old Trafford chiefs will be praying for a call from the Saudi Pro League…

4) Rasmus Hojlund

Speaking of big-money Man Utd signings who have fallen off a cliff after a promising debut season, Hojlund is part of the 18th worst strikeforce in the Premier League and surely cannot wait for this sorry campaign to be over.

The 22-year-old was placed in a difficult position with Anthony Martial nowhere to be seen after Man Utd’s hierarchy turned their noses up at the no-brainer Harry Kane transfer, but the inexperienced striker – propped up by his stunning mid-season purple patch – could hold his head high after his respectable 16-goal debut season.

But Hojlund has failed to kick on as his completely eroded confidence has contributed to a disastrous season. Joshua Zirkzee has also experienced extreme lows this term, as the forward pair have been overcome by the burden of carrying Amorim’s attack before they are ready.

A return to Serie A has consistently been mooted for each player and remains a possibility heading into the summer, but Man Utd would be better off righting the wrong from the 2023 summer window and signing a proven forward to add to Amorim’s options rather than sacrificing Hojlund and/or Zirkzee to continue relying on one main man.

3) Casemiro

The 33-year-old has dropped in our ranking of Man Utd’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson transfers after his excellent debut season and Ratcliffe will be cursing the previous regime’s brain-dead decision to give him a four-year (with an extension option) contract.

Casemiro was once a world-class defensive midfielder, but the former Real Madrid star is well past his peak, and the frantic Premier League intensity has exposed the veteran and his weary legs.

Amorim is clearly not his biggest fan as Casemiro has only recently returned to Man Utd’s starting XI with their injury issues mounting. If Ratcliffe could choose anyone to get off the books this summer, the Brazil international would likely be his pick because of his eye-watering £350,000-per-week salary.

Casemiro has reportedly inflicted a “huge blow” on the Red Devils, who fear a repeat of the Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal. Cristiano Ronaldo could spare Man Utd’s blushes with this embarrassing transfer fiasco, mind.

2) Antony

Amorim is far from faultless in Man Utd’s shambolic season, with his treatment of Antony proving one of his six major mistakes since replacing Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils massively overpaid to sign Antony after Ten Hag insisted on a reunion, but Amorim’s lack of interest in reintegrating him was heavily criticised by the player’s agent.

Antony never came close to justifying even half his £86m price tag, but – like Marcus Rashford – he’s benefited from an escape to kinder surroundings, showcasing his talent in a stunning start to his loan at Real Betis with six goal involvements in nine appearances.

His struggles at Old Trafford gave Man Utd no chance of attracting a fee in January, but there are already whispers of interest from Juventus after Ratcliffe halved his asking price to £41m. It may not be a move to Turin, but Antony’s form should earn him a permanent exit and Man Utd will receive a much higher fee than they would have got in the winter.

1) Jadon Sancho

Ratcliffe said Man Utd will pay £17m to Dortmund as part of his £73m switch to Old Trafford in 2021, but the clause in his loan to Chelsea ensures they will make that back and receive a bit extra from their Premier League rivals this summer.

The clause in question meant Sancho’s move to Chelsea would be made permanent for £20-25m (at risk of a ‘significant penalty’) if they finish above 14th in the Premier League this season and this is guaranteed even after their mid-season slump abruptly ended their title hopes.

This unique clause was always going to make either side look stupid after Sancho thrives/fails at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea are the big loser as Man Utd have got a rare transfer advantage on their rivals. Ratcliffe will be hoping this is a sign of things to come…