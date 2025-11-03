Man Utd legend reveals ‘realistic goal’ for Amorim’s side this season after beating ‘bogey team’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim should now be aiming for a top-four finish in the Premier League after their recent run of form, according to Lee Sharpe.

The Red Devils were in poor form earlier in the season as Amorim, who took Man Utd to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League last term, faced questions over his future but things have turned round a bit in the last month.

Man Utd won three games in a row for the first time under Amorim recently before a 2-2 draw on the road at Nottingham Forest took their unbeaten run to four matches in the Premier League.

When asked what he’s made of Amorim’s first year in charge, Sharpe exclusively told Football365 on behalf of Adventure Games: “Yeah, I think a little bit indifferent and up and down. I think we’ve seen flashes of brilliance and flashes of not such good stuff. But I think we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. I think we’re seeing his system, his philosophy, coming into effect.

“I think that they’re creating a lot of chances and not quite putting enough away at the moment, but dominating teams like like he was hoping to do early on, but just didn’t.

“Defensively, still a little bit of frailty at times, and teams possibly getting a few too many chances against them. If they start putting chances away then that sort of gets pushed to push to the side, really.

“So a little bit indifferent and inconsistent, but I think we are starting to see the fruition of his, of his work now, and I think we’ve seen some good stuff.”

When asked what the target should be for Man Utd this season, Sharpe added: “I think top four is a realistic goal. I think the last couple of weeks, with the results they’ve had beaten Liverpool away, a good win against Brighton, who are a bit of a tricky team and a bit of a bogey team for United at home, and won that comfortably.

“A little bit disappointed against Forest, but again, creating chances with Forest with the new manager and the new manager sort of lifts, I think it was always going to be a tricky game.

“So to be unbeaten in the last four is a real bonus and a real confidence builder for the team. And I think that’s what, that’s what the team needs now. The fans need a bit of confidence that they can put a string of results together.

“And they don’t have this sort of high and low and high and low, this roller coaster ride that’s been going on for the last 12 months.

“And I think we can, like I say, we can see a little bit of that coming now, and the more results they can put together, the more that confidence grows. And I think top four can be a realistic place to look.”