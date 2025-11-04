Man Utd told to replace ‘sloppy’ starter with Red Devils ‘well-positioned’ to sign PL star

Former Man Utd winger Lee Sharpe insists that the Red Devils should look to upgrade Diogo Dalot with the defender “sloppy in his decision-making”.

The Red Devils have recovered from an inconsistent start to the season to sit just one point behind defending champions Liverpool, who are currently sitting third in the Premier League table.

Man Utd have won three and drawn one of their last four Premier League matches as pressure on Ruben Amorim has almost completely eased.

Despite a set of great of results, there are still some areas that are concerning Man Utd fans and former players with Sharpe insisting they need an upgrade on right-back Dalot.

Speaking to Adventure Gamers, Sharpe said: “Both Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu have struggled at left wing-back for Manchester United this season.

“I’ve always thought Dalot is a bit sloppy in his decision-making at times – he gives the ball away cheaply and gets caught out of position defensively. I also don’t think he gets close enough to wingers when they’re crossing the ball, so there’s a few things in his game that I feel need improving.

“I think it’s an area Man United would want to look at in January or next summer. Dorgu looks like he could become quite a good player, but he’s had a couple of injuries and is a bit inconsistent with his form, so he’s not quite ready to be relied on just yet.”

Man Utd spent over £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo arriving as one of five new signings.

The Cameroon international has adapted better than any of the summer signings with five goals in 11 matches in all competitions, including three in their last three matches.

On Mbeumo, Sharpe added: “Bryan Mbeumo has been absolutely fantastic this season. It’s not just his ability to create chances and score goals, but his awareness of what’s going on in the game is what has particularly impressed me.

“He’s always involved the game in some way – he never switches off, and you can tell that he was previous Premier League experience. His work rate is phenomenal as well – he’s always looking to run into gaps and create space for others.

“For me, he’s right up there with the best wingers in the Premier League at the moment. He’s scoring goals and creating chances, and his stats stack up as some of the best in the division currently.”

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson has been linked heavily with a move to Old Trafford in January with Man Utd looking to upgrade their midfield.

And now journalist Andy Mitten insists Man Utd are “well-positioned” to land the Premier League midfielder in the January transfer window.

Mitten said on The Talk of the Devils podcast: “Elliot Anderson is the one who would be well-positioned at the moment for Man Utd. I’m choosing my words extremely carefully.

“I start to go through the team and right, that midfield is going to change in the next few years.”