Man Utd ‘sharpening their claws’ for £51m star as they ‘threaten’ Everton with Branthwaite snub

Man Utd are eyeing a deal for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio as they look to bring in a young defender over the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to bring in at least one new centre-back in the summer transfer window with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite emerging as their top target.

Man Utd reportedly submitted a £45m bid for Branthwaite earlier this week after there were claims that the Red Devils had already agreed personal terms with the Everton defender.

Everton rejected their offer with the Toffees seeing the England international around the same valuation of Harry Maguire, Josko Gvardiol, and Wesley Fofana, all of whom were sold by their former clubs for over £75m.

But now the Daily Mirror insist that Man Utd have ‘threatened to walk away’ from a deal after their first offer was turned down earlier this week.

The report adds:

‘While they are poised to return to the table with an improved offer, they have no intention of matching Everton’s sky-high £70m asking price and will inform the Toffees of their willingness to move onto alternative targets if an agreement cannot be struck on what they consider to be realistic terms. ‘Branthwaite ticks every box for both INEOS and Erik ten Hag but they are refusing to be held to ransom. There is optimism their early, opening bid will at least get Everton talking. It’s understood there is already a broad verbal agreement with the player on personal terms.’

The report adds that Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Juventus’ Gleison Bremer, Lille’s Leny Yoro and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi are all other targets – but they could now switch their attention to a left-footed centre-back instead with interest building in Inacio.

Reports in Portugal claim that Man Utd are ‘sharpening their claws’ for the Portugal international with the Red Devils preparing to trigger his €60m (£51m) release clause.

Earlier this month, Romano confirmed Man Utd’s targets at centre-back as they look to replace Raphael Varane, he said: “United are also working on a right footed centre-back as a priority this summer – Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer are on the list, but they also want one more centre-back – a left footed one. It’s not decided yet but it’s a possibility they are considering internally, and one player they have been scouting is Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon.

“Inacio is being scouted and monitored by United, but also by Liverpool, and he has a €60m release clause in his contract with Sporting. These clubs are showing an interest in Inacio, so let’s see if they decide to start a proper negotiation. This could be an interesting situation to follow as many clubs around Europe are looking for left footed centre-backs, and United and Liverpool could be in the race for Inacio so keep an eye on this one.”

