According to reports, Manchester United are ‘willing’ to ‘launch’ a ‘huge offer’ to sign Brazil international Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

The Red Devils are experiencing a woeful season as they have spent most of the campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Gradual improvements have been made under head coach Ruben Amorim, but they are still miles away from competing for the Premier League title and need to win the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Wholesale changes are expected at Man Utd this summer as Amorim’s squad is not currently suited to his preferred formation and playing style.

United’s limited budget impacted their transfer plans in January and it’s been widely reported that they will need to sell to buy this summer as they are second in our five-year Premier League net spend table.

Despite this, the Red Devils are still linked with potential lavish signings and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they ‘want to pay 200 million euros’ (£172m) to sign Vinicius this summer.

Vinicius is regarded as one of the best forwards in the world and is one of the contenders to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

However, Vinicius has consistently been linked with an exit in recent months with a potential move to Liverpool mentioned as they scour the market for possible Mohamed Salah replacements.

Now, the Spanish publication claims Man Utd are ‘looking to make a statement’ with the signing of Vinicius.

The report claims.

‘The English club, currently experiencing a profound sporting crisis in the Premier League, is willing to offer Real Madrid €200 million to secure the services of the Brazilian striker, considered one of the most decisive players in world football. ‘United are looking to revolutionize their squad and believe Vinicius could be the leader they need in their new sporting project. ‘If they manage to win the continental title, the Old Trafford club will launch a definitive push for the Brazilian.’

Another report from Fichajes claims Real Madrid have ‘grown tired’ of Vinicius and ‘will sell’.