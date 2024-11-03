Alan Shearer claims new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim could ‘move on’ one star

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer thinks new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim could choose to sell Marcus Rashford in the next couple of transfer windows.

The Red Devils decided to sack Erik ten Hag on Monday before acting quickly to bring in his successor in the form of Sporting Lisbon head coach Amorim.

Man Utd have made a terrible start to the Premier League season with the Red Devils sitting in 13th position ahead of their clash against Chelsea on Sunday.

Amorim will inherit a side who have won just three of their nine matches in the Premier League this season with only newly-promoted Southampton scoring fewer goals than them this season.

Rashford, who scored 30 goals in 56 matches in Ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford, has been on a barren run ever since, registering just eight goals in his last 42 Premier League matches for Man Utd.

The England international has scored just one in the league this term and Shearer reckons that Amorim may have seen enough to convince him to sell the Man Utd academy product.

Shearer told Betfair: “Ruben Amorim will have his own ideas. He’ll work out who he wants to keep and who he wants to push to one side.

“Marcus Rashford is one he must think about and get right. Does he keep him or look to move him on?

“There is no doubt of the ability there – the 30-odd goals he scored a couple of years ago tells you that there’s ability in there – but can Amorim get it out of him once again and restore his confidence?

“It’s just where Marcus is at this moment in time and whether he wants to do it. We haven’t seen enough from him of late and why that is I don’t know as we’re not inside the football club.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Rooney replaces Amorim if Man Utd ’embrace chaos’; ‘limitation’ proves Ten Hag’s successor doesn’t fit

👉 Man Utd: ‘Determined’ Ruben Amorim ‘wants’ £70m ‘major coup’ with trio tipped for imminent exits

👉 Man Utd: Ruben Amorim reveals INEOS gave him ultimatum after he asked his ‘only question’

On his overall feeling of the Amorim appointment at Man Utd, Shearer added: “Sporting are obviously a very big club but nowhere near as big as Man United, who’re one of, if not the biggest club in the world.

“You can see the reaction, the scrutiny and the intensity that’s put on that club every week. He looks very promising, very good, and you cannot argue with the job he has done at Sporting, but it is without doubt a step up at Manchester United.

“If he is the man to take over, then you’d think the team can improve quite quickly; there’s no doubt that Man United are better than 14th in the Premier League. How good they can be remains to be seen.

“Without additions, I doubt they are top four material at this stage. We’ll have to wait and see if they can do business in January but they’re much better than 14th position.”

Predicting the score when Man Utd – who will be led by Ruud van Nistelrooy – face Chelsea on Sunday, Shearer continued: “When a manager leaves and another comes in, there’ll be a different atmosphere, a renewed hope and belief at Old Trafford on Sunday, with or without Amorim, especially after Man United scored five goals in the Carabao Cup.

“There’ll be more hope going into the game this weekend than there was last week against West Ham and that could really energise the players on the pitch.

“I was at St James’ for Chelsea’s trip in midweek, and it was a completely changed team from the league game between the two, and the side he puts out against Man United will be different again.

“It’s a tough one to call and probably why I’ll go for a score draw. I fancy both teams to score because both teams can improve defensively.

“The added detail of a new manager in the dugout at Old Trafford for the first in the Premier League, whether that’s Ruben or Ruud, means United can get something out of this game.”