Man Utd: Shearer claims ‘bursting’ Ten Hag signing has been ‘unfairly’ treated during ‘tough’ start

Rasmus Hojlund is off the mark in the Premier League.

Alan Shearer thinks the pressure placed on Rasmus Hojlund has been unfair at times as the Manchester United forward has endured a slow start to the season.

The pressure placed on Hojlund’s shoulders was always going to be immense from the start, especially given the pricey transfer fee that was laid out for him.

While the 20-year-old clearly has bags of potential, he is by no means the finished article and it has taken him some time to find his feet in England.

It didn’t take long for Hojlund to make an impact in the Champions League, but he did draw a blank in his opening 14 Premier League matches.

The former Atalanta man finally broke his Premier League duck on Boxing Day against Aston Villa and Shearer is hopeful the striker can kick on from this point.

“Hojlund who got his first Premier League goal, you could see the relief on his face,” Shearer told The Rest Is Football podcast.

“I thought he was going to burst when he was doing his celebrations and rightly so because you can imagine the pressure, unfairly at times because we’ve said it, he should be in and out.

“He should be learning. He should have a rest one day and back in again.

“But because of the transfer fee and the situation at Old Trafford he has had to play more than he should have been and that’s been tough on him. But the relief that he will have will be huge.”

Erik ten Hag’s side have been pretty lacklustre in the final third this year as they have only scored 21 league goals up until this point.

If they continue to score at the same rate, they will finish the campaign having only hit the back of the net 42 times.

Marcus Rashford has struggled to capture the same form he showcased last season and the likes of Antony and Anthony Martial have been pretty unreliable.

Man Utd fans will be hoping that Hojlund’s first Premier League goal will spur him on for the second half of the season as there are some big games on the horizon.

The Danish forward was beaming after the Aston Villa match and he is now looking to kick on to the next level at Old Trafford.

“It’s been a while but yeah I am the happiest man alive right now,” Hojlund told reporters after the game. “We believe until the end and we showed a lot of character again today.

“I’ve scored a couple in the Champions League but it’s been a while in the Premier League. Hopefully I can build on it. I am happy for the three of us, the attackers, because today we showed a lot of character.”

Next up for Ten Hag’s side is a trip to the City Ground to take on a Nottingham Forest side who looked back to their best against Newcastle on Boxing Day.

