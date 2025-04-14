Shearer tells ‘desperate’ Man Utd to replace two stars and give Amorim ‘three transfer windows’

Alan Shearer has called on Man Utd to replace two starters as priority in the summer as Ruben Amorim needs “two or three transfer windows” to have an impact.

The Red Devils are having a season to forget with Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table as they head into their final six matches of the campaign.

Only five Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund – who have scored just three league goals each – coming in for heavy criticism.

Their goalkeeping department is also proving to be an issue with Amorim choosing to drop Andre Onana from his squad to face Newcastle on Sunday after he was at fault for both their goals in a 2-2 draw against Lyon on Thursday night.

Former Newcastle and England striker Shearer insists Man Utd must bring in a new goalkeeper and a new centre-forward in the summer – but urged the club to stick with Amorim as boss.

Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast: “For them to go forwards in terms of recruitment, everything relies on winning the Europa League and getting back in the Champions League.

“We know Ruben Amorim has got a huge job on his hands, it’s going to take a lot of time and a lot of money to fix that football club. They need to stick with him. They’ve made their decision.

“He needs two or three transfer windows because they’re in desperate need of a centre forward, they’re in desperate need of a goalkeeper, they’re in desperate need of some legs in midfield.

“It’s a huge job so you need to stick with him. But he is asking players to do something they can’t do, they’re really struggling.”

Shearer added: “Their season isn’t about today. It’s all about the Europa League. Their Premier League season has been a disaster and is pretty much over.

“What I find interesting is the fascination with playing out from the back. They’re basically not very good at it and had a goalkeeper today who isn’t good at it but they insisted on doing it.

“If you’re not very good at it Newcastle are going to pick you apart and that’s exactly what they did. They just kept on doing it.

“A manager’s job is to make players and the team better but Amorim is asking a lot of these players when they’re not very good at playing out from the back.”

Bruno Fernandes has urged Man Utd to be “fearless” and “more brave” with the Red Devils not showing the “consistent” performances he’d like to see.

Fernandes said: “There’s not much to assess, we lost the game. In the first half we did good, in the second half we couldn’t keep up the way we wanted to play.

“We know that it’s been a tough season, nothing to add to that. Our position in the table is not where this club belongs, but unfortunately we are not getting the results.

“We need to look forward as we have a big game coming up, we need to clear our heads and go for it.

“We are in this position because we have not been consistent in the performances we put out. We lack being more fearless, being more brave.

“Today this was not the case because we ended up conceding goals by trying to be brave.

“It’s easy to criticise because this club has never suffered like this, so it’s normal. You have to be aware you play for United and criticism will be there.

“Our fans have been there all season during bad moments, today they were there at the end trying to cheer us up. Its time we give something back.”